YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Maria Roselia Gonzalez, 68, of Youngstown, passed away peacefully on Sunday afternoon, September 10, 2023 at St. Elizabeth’s Hospital.

She was born on March 1, 1955 in Mexico, a daughter of the late Juan and Zenaida Hernandez and was a longtime area resident.

Roselia was a talented seamstress for many years and devoted homemaker to her family.

She was formerly an active member of St. Rose of Lima Church where she was a member of the Ladies group and many church functions. She was a current member of St. Dominic Church. Roselia enjoyed gardening and was a wonderful cook for her family and friends. She loved to sew clothing and spent countless hours playing Candy Crush on her phone.

She leaves behind her precious memories her beloved children Maria (Michael) Martinez-Solis and their two children, Adela (Fiancé Paul Wiggins) Martinez and their four children, Juana (William) Martinez-Hines and their five children, Angie (Marco Roman) Martinez and their three children, Blanca (Charles Rogers) Martinez and their five children, Noel Martinez and his three children; her step-children Norma, Ricardo, and Jesus; two sisters, a brother, many great-grandchildren, many cousins and countless friends.

She was greeted into Heaven by her husband’s Jose’ Gonzalez and Noe Martinez, her daughter Gloria Martinez, and two brothers.

Family and friends may pay their respects on Thursday evening September 14, 2023, from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. at the Rossi & Santucci Funeral Home 4221 Market St., Boardman.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday morning in St. Dominic Church 77 E. Lucius Avenue in Youngstown, Ohio with Rev. Frassati Davis, O.P. as celebrant. Friends are asked to meet directly at the church prior to the Mass.

