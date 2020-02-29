Margaret (Wokaly) Belline, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Margaret (Wokaly) Belline, 91, passed away peacefully, Thursday morning, February 27, 2020 with her loving family by her side.

Margaret will always be remembered and loved by her family and friends.

She was born February 14, 1929, in Fayette City, Pennsylvania, the daughter of George and Suzanne (Calbally) Wokaly and moved to the Youngstown area in 1947.

Margaret was a proud homemaker and a true matriarch for her family. She held true to all the Italian traditions. She was an exceptional cook and baker and her family will miss her fabulous Italian greens.

She was a member of Our Lady of Mount Carmel Basilica, where she volunteered for time to weekly clean the church and help with special events. She was also a member of a monthly card club and bowling league where she served as secretary.

Margaret had many passions throughout her life. She enjoyed going on vacations, visiting Casino’s to play games of chance, doing cross word and number puzzles along with playing board games.

Her husband, Anthony Joseph Belline, Sr., whom she married January 12, 1948, passed away December 23, 2014.

Margaret leaves behind to hold onto her precious memories, her children, Mary Wix of Youngstown, Janet (George, Sr.) Summers of Youngstown and Anthony Joseph, Jr. (Brenda) Belline of North Carolina,; five grandchildren, Allen (Tracy) Wix, Angela (Jim) Naples, George, Jr. (Marcy) Summers, Michael (Mary) Belline and Joseph Belline; 13 great-grandchildren, Dani (Christian), Nicholas, Matthew, Bianca, Samantha, Jeffrey, Bailey, Natalie, Alexa, Lauren, Maxson, Kaybree and Kacyn; a sister, Suzanne Stienmiller of West Virginia along with many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Besides her parents and husband, Margaret was preceded in death by a grandson, Kenneth Anthony Wix and four brothers, George, Michael, John and David Wokaly.

Per Margaret’s request, there will be private services held.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the professional care of the Rossi & Santucci Funeral Home, 4221 Market Street, Boardman.

On behalf of Margaret’s family they would like to express their heartfelt appreciation to the entire staff of Park Vista Nursing Home for all the care and compassion shown to Margaret and to her family during time there.

In lieu of flowers, material contributions can be made Margaret’s name to the Dorothy Day House, 620 Belmont Ave., Youngstown, OH 44502.

