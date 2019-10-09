Margaret Rose “Marge” (Colantone) LoCicero, North Lima, Ohio

NORTH LIMA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Margaret Rose (Marge) passed away peacefully, early Monday morning, October 7, 2019, at the Assumption Village Nursing Home.

Marge was born on January 23, 1918, the fourth child and second daughter of Oreste and Josephine (Iacovetta) Colantone.

She was a 1936 Youngstown East High School graduate when the mascot was changed from the “Sun Risers” to the “Golden Bears.”

Marge was a stay at home wife and mom while rearing four children. Our loving home was a gathering place for family and friends. There was always a kind encouraging word, delicious Italian food and lots of hugs.

Marge was a member of the Boardman United Methodist Church. She was active in church functions and was a volunteer at the Assumption Village for several years.

Marge loved to dance, roller skate, collect dolls and read, especially the Bible.

Marge will always be loved and missed by her four children, Joe (Madonna) of Canfield, Mary Margaret (Greg) Vantell of Poland, William (Karen) of Nevada City, California and Patrick (Julia) of Seattle, Washington; seven grandchildren, Michelle (Jake) Bleacher, Alicia (Andre) LoCicero-Padial, Jason (Nina) Vantell, Bryan (Angie) Vantell, Stacey (Matt) Hricko, Keaton and Isabella LoCicero and by 12 great-grandchildren, Dominic and Emma Bleacher, Amelia, Andre and Gabriel LoCicero-Padial, Brayden, Camdyn and Adrian Vantell, Samuel Vantell, Gianna, Logan and Griffin Hricko.

Marge’s husband, Peter Anthony LoCicero, passed away on May 14, 1967, after 25 years of marriage.

Besides her parents, Marge preceded in death by three sisters, Angeline Guerrieri, Phyllis Ernst, Bette Fajack and four brothers, Pat, William, Andrew and Oreste, Jr.

Family and friends may pay respects Saturday, October 12, 2019, from 9:00 – 10:45 a.m., at Boardman United Methodist Church.

A service of Christian burial will be held by Pastor Jerry Krueger, at 11:00 a.m., with a luncheon following in the church hall.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Boardman United Methodist Church, 6809 Market Street, Youngstown, OH 44512.

Our family has heartfelt gratitude for the love and care given to our mom at both, Marian Assisted Living Center and the Assumption Village. Special thanks to Hospice of the Valley and niece, Cathy Sablak, for helping mom in her final days.

Arrangements handled by Rossi & Santucci Funeral Home.