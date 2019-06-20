Margaret Louise Martinec Obituary

POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – There will be a Mass of Christian Burial on Saturday, June 22, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. at Holy Family Church, 2729 Center Rd., Poland with Rev. Msgr. William J. Connell officiating for Margaret Louise Martinec, 95, of Poland, who passed away peacefully on Wednesday afternoon June 19, 2019 with her loving family by her side.

Margaret will always be remembered and loved by her family and friends for her impeccable style and strong willed personality.

She was born December 6, 1923 in Youngstown, the daughter of Joseph and Amelia (Kefurt) Sovinet and was a lifelong area resident.

Margaret graduated from Woodrow Wilson High School and was a proud homemaker and a true matriarch for her family. She was an exceptional cook and baker and her family will miss her wonderful stuffed cabbage, kolachi and homemade pierogies.

She was a current member of Holy Family Parish and a former member of St. Matthias Church and its Infant Jesus of Prague Guild.

Margaret had many passions throughout her life. She enjoyed reading, playing Bingo and was an avid bowler. Margaret was also a very talented seamstress and loved all her beloved pet dogs.

Her husband Paul Joseph Martinec whom she married September 15, 1947 died May 20, 1987.

She leaves behind to hold onto her memories a daughter Paulette Tarajack of Poland, two grandsons William (Kimberly) Tarajack of Michigan and Brian Tarajack of Poland and four great grandchildren Tyson, Tucker, Victoria and Scarlett.

Besides her parents and husband, Margaret was preceded in death by a son David Martinec, a son-in-law William Tarajack and a sister Dorothy Sovinet.

Family and friends may pay their respects on Saturday, June 22, 2019, from 11:00 – 11:50 a.m. at Holy Family Church, Poland.

Burial will take place at Calvary Cemetery, Youngstown.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the professional care of Rossi & Santucci Funeral Home, 4221 Market Street, Boardman.

In lieu of flowers material contributions may be made in Margaret’s name to Hospice of The Valley, 5190 Market St., Boardman, Ohio 44512.

On behalf of Margaret’s family they would like to extend their heartfelt appreciation to the entire staff of Masternick Memorial Health Care Center and Hospice of The Valley for all the care and compassion shown to them and to Margaret throughout this difficult time.

Family and friends may visit www.rossisantuccifh.com.to sign the guest book and send condolences to Margaret’s family.