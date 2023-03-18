BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Margaret Ann Dailey, 104, of Boardman, passed away peacefully on Monday afternoon, March 13, 2023.

Margaret was born September 7, 1918, in Akron, the daughter of Harry B. and Anna (Wylie) Smith and moved to the Youngstown area, living most of her life in Boardman.

She was a 1936 graduate of West High School, Akron and then married the love of her life Edward D. Dailey on December 25, 1938. Together they shared over 37 wonderful years together until his passing in 1976.

Margaret worked during World War II at the Ravenna Arsenal, in charge of quality control. She retired from General Motors and went on to demonstrate food products for One to One Company at Giant Eagle Stores for 18 years. She also enjoyed socializing with everyone while working as a poll worker on Election Day.

She was a member an active member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles on Raccoon Road, where she was Woman of the Year and held many positions especially as vice president and chaplin for over 20 years.

Margaret had many passions throughout her life. She enjoyed swimming, going out to dinner and the movies with her friends, playing Pinochle and cards.

She leaves to cherish her memories her nieces, Vivian Jenkins, Carol Komarc and Kathy (Gary) Bowden; her nephew, Joey (Judy) Dailey, along with great-nieces and great-nephews, cousins and friends.

Besides her parents and beloved husband Edward, Margaret was preceded in death by her sisters, Jessie Evans and Delores McCunn; a brother, Charles Smith; a nephew, Chuck Damore; sisters-in-law, Phyllis Damore, Mary Meltz and brothers-in-law, James and Gene Dailey.

There will be private services held and burial will take place at Calvary Cemetery, Youngstown.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the professional care of the Rossi & Santucci Funeral Home, 4221 Market Street, Boardman.

Margaret’s family wishes to express deep appreciation to Dr. Frank Rich and staff for all the exceptional care they gave to Margaret during her lifetime.

In lieu of flowers, material contributions may be made in Margaret’s name to any cancer foundation of the giver’s choice.

