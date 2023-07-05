STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Margaret Ann Polis, 90, of Struthers, made her transition to her heavenly home on Sunday afternoon, July 2, 2023, surrounded by her loving family.

She was born October 24, 1932 in Youngstown, the daughter of Mary (Rudiak) Edwards.

Margaret and was a lifelong area resident and graduated from South High School.

She had a strong faith in God and was a longtime member of Christ Our Savior Parish, St. Nicholas Church where she took an active part in Monday night Novena’s.

Margaret will always be remembered for being a devoted and dedicated wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and placing her family as the center of her life. Margaret also was a proud homemaker and the matriarch for her family. She truly enjoyed cooking for them and looked forward to having her famous pasta dinners every Sunday. During football season, the pasta dinners often preceded the family’s weekly viewing of their beloved Dallas Cowboys. Margaret cherished all the time she spent with grandchildren and supported them in all their endeavors. Margaret belonged to Struthers Snappy Snippers Garden Club, was an avid bowler in many women’s leagues and participated in Struthers PTA, while her children were growing up.

Margaret leaves behind to hold onto her precious memories her beloved husband of over 72 years, William James Polis, whom she married May 19, 1951. She also leaves behind her children, Gloria (George) Kalafut and David (Josie) Polis both of Poland; her daughter-in-law, Eleanor “Lee” Polis of Struthers; her beloved grandchildren, Jessica (Josh) Krumpak, William Polis III, Joseph (Dyana) Polis, George (Susan) Kalafut, Krystle Kalafut (Ignacio Navas Enamorado), Rachel Kalafut, Troy Polis and Reid Polis, as well as, eight great-grandchildren with another baby boy expected this month, along with many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Besides her parents, Margaret was preceded in death by her son, William Polis, Jr. and her sister, Dolores Catanzarite.

There will be a funeral Mass held on Saturday, July 8, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at Christ Our Savior Parish, St. Nicholas Church, 764 Fifth Street, Struthers. Everyone is asked to meet directly at church on Saturday morning to celebrate Margaret’s mass.

Burial will take place at Poland Riverside Cemetery, Poland.

In lieu of flowers material contributions may be made in Margaret’s name to Christ Our Savior Parish, St. Nicholas Church, 764 Fifth Street, Struthers, OH 44471.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the professional care of the Rossi & Santucci Funeral Home, 4221 Market Street, Boardman.

Family and friends may visit rossisantuccifh.com to send condolences to Margaret’s family.

