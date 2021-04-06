Margaret A. “Peggy” Holzbach, Canfield, Ohio

CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Margaret A. “Peggy” Holzbach, 76, of Canfield, was born on Christmas Day, 1944 and passed away on Good Friday, April 2, 2021.

Peggy was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend. She always had a smile that could brighten your day along with her loving and caring nature.

She was born in Meridian, Mississippi, the daughter of William and Lois (Carol) Kennedy and moved to the Youngstown area in the early 1960s.

She attended Seton Hill University earning her Bachelor’s Degree in Literature and French.

Peggy taught French at Liberty and Canfield High School, leading students on study abroad trips to France. She was an expert antique dealer, appraiser and collector but her most important roles were homemaker and matriarch for her family.

She was a former member of St. Patrick Church, Youngstown and a member of Tippecanoe Country Club for over 50 years.

Peggy was a passionate reader all her life. She enjoyed playing the piano, traveling with her husband, golfing and bowling. She cooked with “heart and soul” and her family will miss her delicious dinners.

Peggy will be remembered forever by her husband of over 51 years, Dr. John “Jack” Holzbach whom she married June 7, 1969 at St. Dominic Church; her four children, Robert W. (Ana) Holzbach of Boston, Massachusetts, Laura Holzbach of Hubbard, Katie (Adam) Shuster of Madison, Mississippi and Thomas (Jessica) Holzbach of Bay Village, Ohio; 11 grandchildren and a brother, Thomas (Mary Beth) Kennedy of Chicago, Illinois, along with many nieces, nephews, cousin and friends.

Besides her parents, Peggy was preceded in death by two brothers, Patrick and Ted Kennedy.

All are invited to the Mass of Christian Burial held on Thursday, April 8, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Patrick Church, 1410 Oak Hill Avenue, Youngstown with Father Kevin Peters officiating. The family will greet all guests following Peggy’s Mass outdoors in the parking area.

The family, funeral home and church will be practicing social distancing and proper health protocols. As a social courtesy, please wear a mask or facial covering. If you are unable to attend, the family understands and acknowledges your thoughts and prayers as a tribute to Peggy.

Private burial will take place at Calvary Cemetery, Youngstown.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the professional care of the Rossi & Santucci Funeral Home, 4221 Market Street, Boardman.

In lieu of flowers material contributions may be made in Peggy’s name to The Wounded Warrior Project www.woundedwarriorproject.org.

