Marcella Anne “Marcy” (George) Petruzzi, Boardman, Ohio

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Marcella Anne “Marcy” (George) Petruzzi, 67, of Boardman, passed away suddenly on Thursday, November 11, 2021.

Marcy was a brilliant woman, a loving wife, mother, sister and aunt, who will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.

Born on October 1, 1954, Marcy was the daughter of Francis and Margaret (Koury) George.

In 1972, she graduated from Ursuline High School and in 1977, earned a Bachelor of Science degree in medical technology from Youngstown State University.

Marcy was employed as a medical technologist at Northside Hospital for 22 years, where she taught medical technology students and medical residents in addition to working in the hematology department and quality control. Later, she worked for many years as a clinical research coordinator at St. Elizabeth Hospital and retired in 2016.

A natural artist, Marcy’s talents resulted in beautiful pottery and jewelry and in the kitchen, delicious meals she prepared for family and friends. In addition, she was a remarkably witty, funny person who easily commanded a room and entertained all who had the privilege of knowing her with her story-telling and mimicry.

Marcy will be remembered and cherished by all who loved her: her husband of 43 years, John Petruzzi of Boardman; her children, John Guy Petruzzi of Boardman and Gianna Marcella Petruzzi of Boardman; her siblings, Jeffry George of Cortland, Daniel (Pam) George of Midland, Texas, Mary Bess George of Canfield and Timothy (Patty) George of Boardman; her brothers-in-law, James (Patty) Petruzzi of Girard, Edward (Rhonda) Petruzzi of Youngstown and William Guy Petruzzi of Toledo; her sisters-in-law, Patty(Frank) Dundee of Boardman, Sandy (Tim) Ball of Youngstown and many beloved nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

In addition to her parents, Marcy was preceded in death by her daughter, Leah Christine Petruzzi; her brother, Francis George, Jr.; her in-laws, Guy and Clara June (McDonough) Petruzzi and her sister-in-law, Maggie Hagan.

Family and friends may visit to pay tribute to Marcy on Monday evening, November 15, 2021, from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the Rossi and Santucci Funeral Home, 4221 Market Street Boardman.

There will be a Mass of Christian burial on Tuesday, November 16, at 12:00 Noon, at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church, 7345 Westview Drive, Boardman, OH 44512, with Reverend Philip Rogers, presiding.

Guests are asked to meet at the church on Tuesday.

The family asks that all non-vaccinated guests wear a mask.

Marcy will be laid to rest at Calvary Cemetery in Youngstown.

Family and friends may visit rossisantuccifh.com to sign the guestbook and send condolences to Marcy’s family.

