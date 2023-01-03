LISBON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Marc Anthony Tunno, of Lisbon, 48, passed away after an auto accident on Saturday, December 31, 2022.

He was born on December 10, 1974 in Youngstown, the son of Bernie and Donna Tunno of Canfield.

Marc was a graduate of Canfield High School where he participated in track & field and wrestling. He attended Youngstown State University and Hocking College where he studied Environmental Science.

As a young man, Marc loved the outdoors and was a Boy Scout at St. Michael’s Parish in Canfield in Troop 115. He loved and excelled in all aspects of scouting, camping, canoeing, shooting, hiking, fishing and also hunting. As a scout, he was selected to the prestigious “Order of the Arrow”, an elite group of scouts. He carried these skills into and throughout his adult life.

His working career started with Graybar Electric. He was also an excellent painter and opened his own business, Tunno Pro Painting, which he operated for several years. Marc went on to work for Homestead Restoration as a worker, estimator and claims remediator. Marc and his wife, Piper, were entrepreneurs, business owners and dog breeders, who successfully owned and operated Outback Valley Acres for many years.

A jack-of-all-trades, Marc could do carpentry, car repair, furniture repair, landscaping, gardening and was a terrific salesperson with a charming personality.

His attraction to the outdoors led to his love of motorcycle riding or just cruising the country highways. Recently, he joined and was an active member of the Leetonia Sportsman’s Club. Marc had a quick wit and was known for his irreverent sense of humor. He and his wife enjoyed traveling internationally and took several trips to the Caribbean and Central American countries including Jamaica, Belize, Mexico and Costa Rica.

Marc is survived by his wife, Piper; his brother, Chris of St. Louis, Missouri; his parents, Bernie and Donna Tunno of Canfield and children, Dominic, a freshman at the University of Mount Union and his daughter, Julia, a junior at South Range/MCCTC. He has three stepchildren, Thurston Burt, Parker Burt and Ailey Burt, of Lisbon, Ohio. Marc also has a half-sister, Krystan Marlowe of Corpus Christi, Texas and a nephew, Braedon Poole, a graduate student at the University of Mount Union.

“Live in the sunshine, swim in the sea, drink the wild air.”

-Ralph Waldo Emerson-

Family and friends may pay their respects to Marc on Thursday, January 5, 2023 from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the Rossi & Santucci Funeral Home, 4221 Market Street, Boardman.

A memorial tribute to Marc will be celebrated at a later date in the Spring.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that all memorial tributes be made in “Honor of Marc Tunno” to Mill Creek Memorial Parks Foundation, 7574 Columbiana-Canfield Road, Canfield, OH 44406 or McConnell’s Mill State Park, c/o Pennsylvania Parks and Forest Foundation, 704 Lisburn Road, Suite 102, Camp Hill, PA 17011.

Family and friends may visit www.rossisantuccifh.com to send condolences to Marc’s family.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Marc Anthony Tunno, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, January 4 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.