Mae Ann Weimer, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mae Ann Weimer, 59, of Youngstown, passed away peacefully Tuesday evening, November 2, 2021 at St. Elizabeth Health Center in Youngstown.

Mae will always be remembered and loved by her family and friends for her smile, generosity and loving nature.

She was born April 11, 1962, in Dubois, Pennsylvania the daughter of Francis and Nancy (Williams) Howley and moved to the Youngstown area as a young woman.

Besides being a proud homemaker and a true matriarch for her family, Mae Ann was owner/operator of Royal Cleaning Company. She took pride in raising her children and spending time with her grandchildren and was extremely proud of their accomplishments.

She was a member of Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Basilica in Youngstown.

Mae had many passions throughout her life. She enjoyed playing games on her phone, socializing with family and friends and loved watching cooking shows on TV.

Mae will be sadly missed by her husband of over 36 years, Norman D. Weimer Sr. whom she married March 1, 1985, four children Patrick Fleischer Jr., Melissa Weimer, Norman D. Weimer Jr. and Michelle Rios, eleven grandchildren Patrick A. Fleischer II, Hannah Joyce Rhodes, Madison Mae Weimer, Isabella Rios, William Rios Jr., Noel Mounce, Jon-Paul Mounce, Addison Fleischer, Sophia Fleischer, Damian Mounce and Jose Rios, her parents Francis and Nancy Howley, three brothers Frank (Allison) Howley, Thomas (Mary) Howley, and Eugene (Lori) Howley, three sisters Amy (Kenny) Kovalchik, Mary Howley and Julie (John) Melick and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

She is preceded in death by her Brother John Howley, and a sister Lora Lea Howley.

Family and friends may pay their respects to Mae on Sunday, November 7, 2021, from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the Rossi & Santucci Funeral Home, 4221, Market St., Boardman.

There will be a prayer service held on Monday, November 8, 2021 at 9:15 a.m. at the Rossi & Santucci Funeral Home, Boardman followed by a Mass of Christian Burial held at 10:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Basilica, 343 Via Mount Carmel, Youngstown with the Very Rev. Msgr. Michael J. Cariglio as celebrant.

Burial will take place at Brunstetter Cemetery, Austintown.

Family and friends may visit www.rossisantuccifh.com to share memories of Mae or send condolences to the Weimer family.

