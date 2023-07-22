YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Madonna Clare (Grant) Jones, a loving wife, mother, and nana, passed away on Sunday, July 9, 2023 in Elkhart, Indiana.

The oldest of four daughters, she was born on June 30, 1943, in Youngstown, Ohio, to the late Robert Maunder Grant and Marcella Ann (Duncan) Grant.

Madonna was a 1961 graduate of Chaney High School and a 1965 graduate of Youngstown State University, where she was a member of Alpha Omicron Pi sorority, graduating with a Degree in Education.

She worked as an elementary school teacher.

On June 15, 1968, she married her husband of 55 years, James Alvey Jones, of Boardman, Ohio. Madonna and Jim lived in Perrysburg, Ohio and Lewisburg, Pennsylvania as they raised their children, Jennifer and Jeffrey. No matter the location, Madonna was an active member of her community, leading Scouting troops, volunteering with the Catholic church and spending time with friends and family. Madonna was also an avid gardener and served as president of her local garden club. She won numerous awards for her flower arrangements and created sensory gardens for community enjoyment. The family will remember her fondly with stories of time spent together at the lake and in the kitchen preparing meals and baking desserts, especially her apple pies, for everyone to enjoy.

She will be deeply missed by her husband, James A. Jones; her children, Jennifer Jones-Corley (Kevin) of London, England, Jeffrey Jones (Kimberly) of Wheaton, Illinois; her grandchildren, Claire and Ellie Corley and Reagan and Grant Jones; her sisters, Marsha Bettura (Joe), Jeannie Grant (Louis “Chip” Zitello), Kathy Grant; brother-in-law, Gary Jones; sister-in-law, Kay (John) Labosky and numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

The family will receive friends on Thursday morning, July 27, 2023 from 10:00 – 10:55 a.m. at St. Charles Borromeo Church, 7345 Westview Drive, Boardman, where a memorial mass will follow immediately at 11:00 a.m.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the professional care of the Rossi & Santucci Funeral Home, 4221 Market Street, Boardman.

Memorial contributions in honor of Madonna would be appreciated by the family and can be sent to The Madonna Grant Jones Scholarship in Education at Youngstown State University Foundation, 655 Wick Ave, Youngstown, OH 44502.

