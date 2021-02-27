Madeline M. (Palombaro) DiNardo, Boardman, Ohio

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Madeline M. (Palombaro) DiNardo, 96, of Boardman, who passed away Wednesday evening, February 17, 2021 with her loving nieces by her side.

Madeline was born March 20, 1924 in Youngstown, the daughter of Frank and Frances (Pauline) Palombaro and was a lifelong area resident.

She attended Girard High School and was employed at Triangle Coat Factory in Youngstown during World War II to aid in the War effort, where she made coats to send to the troops that were fighting overseas.

Madeline was a proud wife, mother, sister and aunt to many. She was a true homemaker and matriarch for her family along with being an excellent cook. Madeline loved having big Italian Sunday dinners and picnics and when her entire family was together. She was noted for her pasta soup, blue cheese dressing and pizzelle’s but everyone knew that when you stopped by for a visit she would have provolone cheese and pepperoni out waiting for you. In Madeline’s eyes family was always first.

She was a proud and faithful member of St. Luke Church, where Madeline along with her husband and daughter volunteered by working Bingo on every Monday and Friday, help make pizzas for their Friday Pizza Sales and they sang in the choir for many years. Madeline also was very instrumental in the fund raising efforts for the Leonard Kurt School in its early years.

Madeline had many passions throughout her life. She enjoyed gardening with being a member of Applewood Garden Club, playing cards with the girls at the lake, was avid bowler and played golf for many years at Mill Creek Golf Course.

Madeline married the love of her life, Gilbert “Gil” DiNardo on November 9, 1946 and they had 67 years of marriage until his passing in 2013.

Madeline leaves behind her daughter, Linda DiNardo of Boardman; three brothers, Guy “Duke” Palombaro of Boardman, David “Butch” (Millie) Palombaro of Youngstown and Raymond “Ray” (Margie) Palen of Niles; a sister, Diane “Dolly” (Dave) Leskovec of Girard; 25 nieces and nephews; 41 great-nieces and nephews; seven great-great nieces and nephews along with many cousins and friends.

Besides her parents and husband, Madeline was preceded in death by her brother and sister-in-law, Albert (Virginia) Palombaro; her sister and brother-in-law, Mary (Terry) Pasquale and her sister-in-law, Angie Palombaro.

Madeline’s family wishes to express appreciation to all that are offering condolences at this time but due to the outbreak of the Coronavirus, they will be planning in the future to have a Memorial Mass at St. Luke Church at a later date which all will be welcome to attend and another obituary notice be published for advance notice.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the professional care of the Rossi & Santucci Funeral Home, 4221 Market Street, Boardman.

On behalf of Madeline’s family they would like to extend their heartfelt appreciation to the entire staff of Greenbriar Nursing Facility for all the care and compassion shown to Madeline over the last seven years.

In lieu of flowers, material contributions can be made Madeline’s name to Leonard Kurt School for the Mentally Challenged (Attention Playground Fund), 4801 Woodridge Drive, Youngstown, OH 44515.

