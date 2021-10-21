M. Charlotte Mike, Poland, Ohio

POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – M. Charlotte entered into eternal life Monday, October 18, 2021.

M. Charlotte Mike was born November 2, 1927, in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, the eldest daughter of Josephine (Sod) and John Maron Saba, Sr. and came to Youngstown, Ohio after marrying Michael A. Mike, Sr. April 17, 1947.

M. Charlotte was a member of the church, the St. Tobias Society and was one of the founders of Basilica and National Shrine of Our Lady of Lebanon. She was a member of N.A.M., National Apostolate of Maronites, attending annual conventions throughout the country over the past 50 years. M. Charlotte was a Perpetual Member of The Order of St. Sharbel, an organization supporting the education of Maronite clergy.

M. Charlotte was preceded in death by her loving husband, Michael A. Mike, Sr., who died November 16, 1992; her brother, John Maron Saba, Jr.; and two brothers-in-law, Joseph M. Mike and Phillip J. Detec, Jr.

M. Charlotte leaves her five children, Marion Mike (Richard) Coury of Corona, California, Joanne (Anthony) Saridakis of Olney, Maryland, Kathleen (Elias) Boulos of Boardman, Ohio, Michael A. (Charlotte) Mike, Jr. and Beverly Mike-Nard, both of Poland, Ohio; 17 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren; two sisters, Theresa C. Mike of Poland, Ohio and Ann C. Detec of Boardman, Ohio and a brother, Thomas (Maryellen) Saba of Arizona.

Family and friends may pay their respects on Saturday morning, October 23, 2021 from 8:00 – 9:45 a.m. at St. Maron Maronite Church, 1555 S. Meridian Road, Youngstown followed by a Divine Liturgy of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. with Father Tony Massad as officiant.

Due to Covid 19, masks and social distancing are greatly appreciated by the family for your safety as well as theirs

The funeral will also be livestreamed on St. Maron’s Facebook page (StMaronYoungstown) for those who are unable to attend the services in person.

Burial will take place at Calvary Cemetery, Youngstown.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the professional care of the Rossi & Santucci Funeral Home, 4221 Market Street, Boardman. Family and friends may visit www.rossisantuccifh.com to sign the guest book and send condolences to M. Charlotte’s family.



To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of M. Charlotte (Saba) Mike, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Friday, October 22 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.