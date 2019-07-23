Lynda (Stupka) Barkett, Poland, Ohio – Obituary

POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Lynda (Stupka) Barkett, 70, of Poland, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday morning, July 21, 2019.

Lynda will always be remembered as a loving, caring and supportive mother, sister, aunt, cousin and friend.

She was born February 15, 1949, in Youngstown, the daughter of John and June (Ohle) Stupka and was a lifelong area resident.

Lynda was a 1967 graduate of Hubbard High School and was a proud homemaker. She always placed her children as a top priority and was absolutely the best mother in the world.

She leaves behind to hold onto her precious memories her children, Nycole Barkett and Michael Barkett both of Poland; a sister, Betty (Pat) McGarry of Hubbard and a brother, John Stupka of Malaysia along with many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Besides her parents Lynda, was preceded in death by two brothers, Bruno Portolese and Ralph Stupka.

There will be a Celebration of Life calling hours for Linda on Thursday, July 25, 2019 from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the Rossi & Santucci Funeral Home, 4221 Market Street, Boardman. Per Lynda’s wishes there will be no funeral services.

In lieu of flowers, material contributions may be made to Lynda’s family to help defray expenses at this difficult time.

Family and friends may visit www.rossisantuccifh.com to sign the guest book or send condolences to Lynda’s family.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, July 24 at the following approximate times: 12:25 p.m. WKBN, 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV and 10:37 p.m. FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.