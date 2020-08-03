Luis Anthony Sigurani, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Luis Anthony Sigurani, 22, of Youngstown, was carried off by angels to his heavenly home on Wednesday evening, July 29, 2020 from a tragic motorcycle accident.

Luis had a way to light up a room with his never ending smile, always having a joke that would make you laugh and by being the voice of reason. He always put others first before himself and was extremely loyal to his family and friends because of his loving and caring nature.

He was born August 25, 1997 in Youngstown, the son of Kenny and Diane (Iamurri) Sigurani and was a lifelong area resident.

Luis graduated in 2015 from Poland High School and was a member of the Petri Club.

He was employed at the Atom’s Glass & Vape Shop and T.D. Drywall Company.

Luis had many passions throughout this life. He enjoyed being outdoors, dirt bike riding, fishing, BBQ on the grill and especially enjoyed eating both his grandmothers’ excellent cooking.

Luis will live on in the hearts of so many, he leaves behind his parents; a brother, Kenny, Jr. (Allysia Milligan) Sigurani of Boardman; maternal grandparents, Tony (Margaret) Iamurri of Poland; paternal grandparents, Luis (Monin) Sigurani of Boardman; aunts, Cindy Ford-Wilson and Carmelina Iamurri; uncles, Cosmo (Jen) Iamurri and Shawn Sigurani; a great-grandmother, Lina Sallaz; his cousins, Nicole Matson, Troy Sigurani, Mike Wilson, Salena Siguarni, Milania Woodward and Kahmaree Bush and his cherished dog, Cotto, along with many friends. He was also looking forward to becoming an uncle to his new baby niece.

Luis was preceded in death by an uncle, Michael Sigurani and his great-grandparents, Cosmo (Angelina) Iamurri, Bienvendio (Castora) Diaz, Jose (Ramona) Sigurani and Dale Sallaz.

Family and friends may pay their respects on Wednesday, August 5, 2020 from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. and on Thursday, August 6, 2020 from 9:00 – 9:50 a.m., all at Victory Christian Center, 3899 McCartney Road, Coitsville, Ohio.

There will be a funeral service held on Thursday, August 6, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Victory Christian Center, Lowellville, with Pastor Jerry Beulah officiating.

The family, funeral home and church will be practicing social distancing and proper health protocols. As mandated by the Governor, please wear a mask or facial covering. If you are unable to attend, the family understands and acknowledges your thoughts and prayers as a tribute to Luis.

Entombment will take place at Green Haven Memorial Gardens, Canfield.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the professional care of the Rossi & Santucci Funeral Home, 4221 Market Street, Boardman.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, August 4, at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.

