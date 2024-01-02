MCDONALD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Lucia Conti, 80, of McDonald, made her transition to her heavenly home on Friday afternoon, December 29, 2023 surrounded by her loving family.

She was born on November 22, 1943 in Forli, del Sannio, in the Province of Isernia, Italy, the daughter of Angelo and Loretta (Ricchiuti) Antonelli.

Lucy came to the United States on a ship called Raffaella in February of 1966 and settled in the Mahoning Valley.

She then met her beloved husband Daniel J. Conti and married August 3, 1968. Together they began a family and Lucy took great pride in being a wife, homemaker, mother and grandmother. Her family was always her top priority and she looked forward to spending time with her daughters but once she became a Nonna that was what she enjoyed most. She enjoyed her grandchildren’s activities and was always so proud of them.

Lucy had such a strong faith in God and was devoted to reading the Bible and her subscription to “Our Daily Bread”.

Lucy and Dan were snowbirds. Together they traveled the country in their motor coach from the East to West Coast, enjoying all the beautiful sites and cities. She also enjoyed boating, doing crossword puzzles, board games and shopping.

She leaves behind to hold onto her precious memories her loving husband of over 55 years Daniel J. Conti, two daughters Antonella (Marco) Mediati of McDonald and Daniela (Steve) Price of North Jackson, her precious grandchildren whom she adored Marco, Gianna and Dante Mediati and Gabriella, Olivia and Vincent Price and her three sisters Adele Antonelli, Michelina (Nino) Aresni and Patty Palmieri along with many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Besides her parents, Lucy was preceded in death by a sister Maria Yacovone and brother-in-law Thomas Palmieri.

Family and friends may gather to pay their respects to Lucy on Friday, January 5, 2024 from 9:00 – 9:55 a.m. at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Basilica, 343 Via Mount Carmel, Youngstown followed by a Funeral Mass at 10:00 a.m. with the Very Rev. Msgr. Michael J. Cariglio as celebrant.

Entombment will take place at Green Haven Memorial Gardens, Canfield.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the professional care of the Rossi & Santucci Funeral Home, 4221 Market St., Boardman.

Lucy’s family would like to extend their heartfelt appreciation to the entire staff of Cleveland Clinic for all the care and compassion shown to Lucy and them throughout this difficult time.

In lieu of flowers material contributions may be made in Lucy’s name to Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation, 13770 Noel Rd. Suite 801889, Dallas, Texas 75380 or the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation, 230 East Ohio St. Suite 500, Chicago, Illinois 60611.

Family and friends may visit www.rossisantuccifh.com to send condolences to Lucy’s family.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Lucia “Lucy” (Antonelli) Conti, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, January 3 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.