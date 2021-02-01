Louis V. Italiano, Sr., Austintown, Ohio

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Louis V. Italiano, Sr., 88, of Austintown, passed away peacefully Sunday evening, January 24, 2021 with his loving family by his side.

Lou will always be remembered and loved by his family and friends for his outgoing personality, his hard work ethic and strength along with his smile.

He was born on September 29, 1932 in Youngstown, the son of Vincent James and Mary (Palone) Italiano and was a lifelong area resident.

Lou was a 1950 graduate of Wilson High School and excelled in football where he was a four-year letterman.

Upon graduation, Lou heard the call of his country and enlisted on February 13, 1951 in the United States Marine Corps “Semper Fidelis” where he proudly served in Korea during the Korean War. Lou earned the rank of Sergeant with the weapons company and received an Honorable Discharge on February 12, 1954.

Upon returning home, Lou served as a bricklayer apprentice and graduated in 1957. Lou then began a lifelong career as a master bricklayer as owner and operator of Italiano Masonry Construction until his retirement.

He was a member of Our Lady of the Lakes Parish – St. James Catholic Church, North Jackson

He was a member of the Bricklayers Local #8, Youngstown and the Italian American War Veterans.

Lou had many passions throughout his life. He enjoyed the outdoors especially when he was hunting, fishing and taking care of his farm in North Jackson. Lou also loved spending time and traveling with his family and attending casinos to play a game of chance.

Lou leaves behind his beloved wife of over 66 years, the former Norma Reardon whom he married on April 25, 1954; his eight children, Louis V., Jr., (Denise) Italiano of Austintown, Joanie (Mace) Italiano of Struthers, John (Carolyn) Italiano of Canfield, Jean (Ken) Kimble of Miamisburg, Tom (Barb) Italiano of Youngstown, Patricia (Todd) Pedulla of Boardman, Jim (Lori) Italiano of Austintown and Michael (Natalie) Italiano of Memphis, Tennessee; 22 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren. He leaves behind his brother, John (Joanne) Italiano of Indio, California along with many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Lou was preceded in death by his parents; a son, Joseph Charles Italiano and a brother, Harry Italiano.

Lou’s family wishes to express appreciation to all that are offering condolences at this time but have elected to have private services due to the Coronavirus to be held at the Rossi & Santucci Funeral Home with the Very Rev. Gregory Fedor, V.F. A memorial service will be held at a later date.

On behalf of Lou’s family they would like to extend their heartfelt appreciation to Home Instead, First Light Home Care and Harbor Light Hospice for all the care and compassion shown to them and Lou throughout this difficult time.

In lieu of flowers, material contributions may be made in Louis’ name to Harbor Light Hospice, 4531 Belmont Avenue, Unit 9, Youngstown, OH 44505 or Second Harvest Food Bank, 2805 Salt Springs Road, Youngstown, OH 44509.

