YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Louis H. DiRocco, Jr., 64, of Youngstown, passed Saturday afternoon, July 1, 2023.

He was born October 5, 1958 in Youngstown, the son of Louis H., Sr. and Marlene (Longo) DiRocco.

Louis was a lifelong area resident and attended East High School.

Louis had a passion for cars along with very strong work ethic. Following his passion, he had a lengthy carrier in the auto industry mainly as body repair man and a mechanic for over 20 years, being employed at Sharp Auto Body. While being employed with Sharp Auto Body, Lou attended many workshops and gained certifications and accreditations to specialize in the auto repair industry.

Lou unfortunately was diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis and then suffered 2 major strokes that left him residing in a wheelchair until his passing. Even throughout his illness, Lou was easy going and had a smile on his face. Lou enjoyed going with his sister and brother-in-law on outings, fishing and was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Indians fan.

Lou is survived by five children; several grandchildren; two sisters, Linda (Joseph) Frank, who cared for him throughout his illness and Andrea (Clifford) Louk of Youngstown along with many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Lou was preceded in death by his parents.

There was a private committal service held on Thursday, July 6, 2023 at Calvary Cemetery Chapel, Youngstown, with Father John Jerek as celebrant.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the professional care of the Rossi & Santucci Funeral Home, 4221 Market Street, Boardman.

Family and friends may visit rossisantuccifh.com to send condolences to Louis’s family.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Louis H. DiRocco, Jr., please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Monday, July 8 at the following approximate times: 6:47 a.m. on WYTV, 9:43 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.