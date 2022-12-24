YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Lisa Pruitt, 57, of Buffalo, New York, formerly of Las Vegas, Nevada and Youngstown, entered eternal rest on Tuesday, December 13, 2022 after a long courageous battle with breast cancer.

Lisa was born March 10, 1965 in Birmingham, Alabama, the daughter of Dr. Fred and Joan (Simmons) Pruitt.

She was a graduate of Boardman High School.

Lisa was a beautiful, vibrant woman with a zest for life. She will truly be missed by so many family and friends that loved her dearly.

She leaves behind to hold onto her precious memories, her father Dr. Fred (Marie) Pruitt; two brothers, Dr. Christopher (Valerie) Pruitt and Patsy Pruitt; a niece, Alexis and her lifelong love and best friend, Charlie Zummo. She also leaves behind Charlie’s mother, Shirley Zummo and his sister, Lucy and her son, Tony along with several aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

Lisa was preceded in death by her beloved mother, Joan Pruitt, whom she will now join in Heaven.

Per Lisa’s request, there were no public services.

Local arrangements have been entrusted to the professional staff at Rossi & Santucci Funeral Home, 4221 Market Street, in Youngstown.

Family and friends may visit www.rossisantuccifh.com to send condolences to the Lisa’s family.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Lisa Pruitt, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Monday, December 26 at the following approximate times: 6:47 a.m. on WYTV, 9:43 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.