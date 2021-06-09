Linda S. West, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Linda S. (Larson) Barber West, 65, of Youngstown, peacefully passed away late Wednesday evening, June 2, 2021 with her devoted husband by her side after a courageous battle with cancer.

Linda was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend.

She was born January 6, 1956 in Youngstown, the daughter of Charles E. Sr. and June E. (Jackson) Larson.

Linda was a lifelong area resident and graduated from Woodrow Wilson High School.

Linda was a proud homemaker and always made her family her first priority. She loved spending time with them and they will miss all of her excellent cooking and baking. She had many passions throughout her life. She enjoyed working with stained glass and being in the outdoors whether camping, fishing, riding on a motorcycle or working in her garden. She also enjoyed playing cards with her good friend, Cindy Joy. Linda will be remembered for her passion for life, her generosity, humor and her selfless spirit of spreading happiness to others.

Linda leaves behind to hold onto her precious memories her husband, Rick C. West, whom she married July 30, 1993; two sons, John (Jennifer) Barber of Lowellville and Jason Barber of Youngstown; a stepson, Richard C. West II of Marengo, Ohio; seven grandchildren, Jennifer, Abby, Jake and Josh Barber and Christian, Marshal and Shayleigh West; two brothers, Lars (Kim) Larson of Youngstown and David (Andrea) Larson of Coitsville; two sisters, Sonja Ellis and Ruth Larson, both of Salem along with many nieces, nephews, cousin and friends.

Besides her parents Linda, was preceded in death by a brother, Charles E. “Cal” Larson, Jr.

Family and friends may pay their respects to Linda on Saturday, June 12, 2021 from 12:00 – 1:55 p.m. at the Rossi & Santucci Funeral Home, 4221, Market Street, Boardman, with a funeral service to follow at 2:00 p.m. with Pastor Matt Ferguson officiating.

Linda’s family wishes to express their sincere appreciation and gratitude to the Home Health Care staff and the nurses from Hospice of The Valley for all the care and compassion shown to them and Linda throughout this difficult time.

