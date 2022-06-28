BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Leonardo “Leo” Gutierrez, Sr., 72, of Boardman, passed away on Friday afternoon, June 24, 2022 surrounded by his loving family at St. Elizabeth Hospital, Youngstown. Leo had been hospitalized after suffering injuries from a fall on June 16, 2022.

He was born December 29, 1950, in San Antonio, Texas, the son of Juan and Orliene (Martinez) Gutierrez.

Leo also lived in Wisconsin as a child and then along with his parents and siblings they settled in Youngstown.

Leo was a 1968 graduate of Wilson high School.

He went onto work as a crane operator at Valley Mold retiring in 1995.

Leo lived a full life; he worked hard to support his family, yet made time to help friends and family when needed. He enjoyed fishing, a hobby he shared with his wife and also enjoyed working in his vegetable garden every summer. His greatest joy was spending time with his family and especially his grandchildren and great grandchildren.

His wife the former Shirley Fae McGahan whom he married July 27, 1986 passed away February 5, 2018

He leaves to cherish his memories his son Juan (Sherry) Gutierrez of Boardman, his step children Cheryl Dickey, Leah (Jim) Erving and George Westfall, his grandson Antonio Ammadio Fusco and numerous other grandchildren and great-grandchildren, his six sisters Socorra (Gary) West, Shelly (Larry) Poracky, Eva (Joe) Hnatt, Lupe (Alfredo) Crispin, Bonnie Zoldak and Suley (Luis) Garcia and four brothers Tony (Vicky) Gutierrez, Roy (Janet) Gutierrez with whom he made his home, Ray Gutierrez and Fidel (Sue) Gutierrez along with many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Leo was preceded in death by his parents, his beloved wife Shirley, two sons Leonardo “Leo” Gutierrez, Jr. and Tony Fusco, his three brothers Juan (Sharon) Gutierrez, Rocendo Gutierrez and Avino Gutierrez and his brother-in-law Joseph Zoldak.

Family and friends may pay their respects on Thursday morning, June 30, 2022 from 9:00 – 9:50 a.m. followed by a Mass of Christian Burial held at 10:00 a.m. at St. Luke Church, 5235 South Ave., Boardman, with Father Matthew Humerickhouse as officiant.

Burial will take place at Lake Park Cemetery, Youngstown.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the professional care of the Rossi & Santucci Funeral Home, 4221 Market St., Boardman.

On behalf of Leo’s family, they would like to extend their heart felt gratitude and thanks to the staff of the ICU Unit of St. Elizabeth Hospital, Youngstown, for all the care and compassion that has been shown to them during this difficult time.

