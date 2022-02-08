YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Leonard Stein Rankin, 82, was granted his angel wings on February 1, 2022. He was a beloved brother, uncle, cousin, and friend who brought joy to all who were privileged to have known him.

Leonard was born to Scott and Thelma (Scott) Rankin, on December 3, 1939, in Youngstown, Ohio and was a lifelong resident.

Leonard attended Active Day at Javit Centre where he was loved by everyone. He attended Masco Industries for many years prior and always looked forward to going there.

He attended New Bethel Baptist Church in his younger years and really enjoyed watching the church services online in the latter years of his life.

Leonard’s smile could brighten up a room. He loved to socialize, dance, sing, play the harmonica and tell jokes and stories with his family and friends. He had a great memory and loved to share his family’s history with others. Leonard was never one to complain and he always found the good in everything and everyone.

Leonard is survived by his siblings; Stanley Rankin of Rhode Island and Donald Rankin of Maryland; along with a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents and siblings, Frances Jones, Scott Rankin Jr., Jane Jenkins, Jean Stewart, Dorothy Garay, Felix Rankin, Shirley Weatherall, Clarence Rankin, Ronald Rankin, Harold Rankin, and Larry Rankin.

Family and friends may pay their respects to Leonard on Friday, February 11, 2022 from 10:00 – 10:50 a.m. with a funeral service to begin at 11:00 a.m. all at New Bethel Baptist Church, 1507 Hillman St., Youngstown with Pastor Kenneth L. Simon as celebrant. The funeral will also be livestreamed on New Bethel Baptist Church Facebook page for those who are unable to attend the services in person.

Burial will take place at Belmont Park Cemetery.

The family, funeral home and church will be practicing social distancing and proper health protocols. As a social courtesy, please wear a mask or facial covering. If you are unable to attend, the family understands and acknowledges your thoughts and prayers as a tribute to Leonard.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the professional care of the Rossi & Santucci Funeral Home, 4221 Market St., Boardman.

Family and friends may visit www.rossisantuccifh.com to sign the guest book and send condolences to Leonard’s family.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Leonard Stein Rankin, please visit our floral store.