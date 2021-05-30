Lenine Strollo, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Lenine “Lenny” Strollo, 90, of Youngstown, was called home on Wednesday, May 19, 2021.

Lenny was born April 21, 1931 in Youngstown, the son of the late Dominic and Antoinette (Cavallo) Strollo and was a lifelong area resident.

Lenny was blessed with a very large and loving family. Nothing gave him greater joy than to cook for his family, especially grilling and using herbs from his garden.

He is survived by his wife, Antoinette Strollo; his daughters, Janice (Ron) King, Sharon (Gary) Luc and Lisa Licata; his son, Raymond Hertz; his two sisters, Jennie Dundee and Vilma Cramer; his grandchildren, Angela, Pamela, Jamie, Jodi, Michelle, Anthony, Nicholas, Corey, Shannon, Kristy, Alexis, Raeanna, Raymond, Jr. and Braden; 18 great-grandchildren and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Besides his parents, Lenny was preceded in death by his daughter, Gale Rudolphi; two sisters, Alvina Palermo and Edina Strollo and his two brothers, Dante and Dominic.

Private services were held for the family at Rossi & Santucci Funeral Home, 4221 Market Street, Boardman. The family would like to thank them for their sympathetic professionalism throughout this difficult time.

We will forever carry your memory in our hearts.

“Keep your face always to the sunshine.”

A television tribute will air Monday, May 31 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.