Lena M. Thomas, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Lena M. Thomas, 68, of Youngstown, peacefully passed away on Wednesday evening, February 12, 2020 with her loving family by her side.

Lena will always be remembered and loved by her family and friends for her sense of humor, her generosity and caring personality.

She was born June 3, 1951 in Youngstown, the daughter of Andrew and Ann Jule (Caspary) Cavucci and grew up on the south side of Youngstown.

Lena was a 1969 graduate of Cardinal Mooney High School and was a member of St. Dominic Church.

Besides being a homemaker, Lena was employed for over 35 years at General Electric as a shift leader and retired in 2006.

Lena had many passions throughout her life. She was proud of her Italian heritage and enjoyed keeping all the traditions alive for the holidays. Her family will miss all her excellent cooking and baking and how she was always there when you needed her. Lena also loved her dogs and spending time with her nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews.

Lena leaves behind to hold onto her precious memories her husband, Patrick J. Thomas whom she married February 19, 1972 at St. Patrick Church, Youngstown; her brother, Angelo (Geri) Cavucci of Youngstown; three sisters Suzanne (Mark) Reader and Andrea (Mark Stovall) Polombi, both of Boardman and Lisa (Anthony) DiBenedetto of Poland; a brother-in-law, Joseph (Tina) Thomas of Youngstown and a sister-in-law, Mary H. (Jose’) Guevara of Florida along with many nieces and nephews, great-nieces and nephews, cousins and friends.

Besides her parents Lena was preceded in death by her father and mother-in-law, Patsy J. (Lucille) Thomas and a sister-in-law, Rebecca York.

There will be a Memorial Mass of Christian Burial held on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Dominic Church, Youngstown, with V. Rev. Vincent DeLucia O.P. officiating.

Family and friends may pay their respects on Saturday, February 22, 2020 from 9:30 – 10:20 a.m. at St. Dominic Church, 77 E. Lucius Avenue, Youngstown.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the professional care of the Rossi & Santucci Funeral Home, 4221 Market St., Boardman.

In lieu of flowers material contributions may be made in Lena’s name to Hospice of The Valley, 5190 Market Street, Boardman, OH 44512.

