Lee Richard Seiple, Cortland, Ohio

CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Lee R. Seiple, 77 of Cortland, Ohio entered into eternal life Friday, October 29, 2021.

Lee was born on January 22, 1944 in Warren, Ohio. He was the son of the late William and Martha (Bolton) Seiple.

A graduate of Newton Falls High School in 1962, Youngstown State University in 1966 with a B.S. in Education and Kent State University in 1967 with a Master’s in Education.

He started his teaching career as a Social Studies/Mathematics Teacher and Guidance Counselor at Champion Middle School in Warren, Ohio. He quickly became a High School Administrator at Bloomfield-Mespo in North Bloomfield, Ohio. He returned to Champion Local Schools as a principal at the High School and Central Elementary. His career path led him to a new challenge as the Trumbull County Supervisor of Guidance Counselors and Nurses and as a Superintendent at Bloomfield-Mespo and Matthews Local Schools. Lee served the students and parents in Trumbull County for 44 years, retiring in 2012.

Lee earned a degree in education from Youngstown State University through a football scholarship and was a member of Sigma Tau Gamma Fraternity. Lee coached football in the Champion School District and spent many years coaching recreational baseball, softball and soccer in the Cortland community. He loved participating in slow pitch softball, bowling, card/game nights, camping and particularly golf where he looked forward to his annual Florida golf trips. He cheered on his YSU Penguins, Ohio State Buckeyes, Cleveland Browns and Cleveland Indians. He served his community by being a member of the St. Robert Catholic Church Parish Council and enjoyed volunteering with Cortland Area Cares.

Lee loved his family and friends and could often be found lending a helping hand on all home improvements. After his retirement, he enjoyed traveling with his wife, Becky, and family vacations with Scott and Leigh Ann’s families. His grandchildren were his pride and joy; he enjoyed untangling fishing lines and catching as many sporting events as he could. He looked at life as an opportunity to love BIG and give more.

Lee was a well-loved husband and father. Lee is survived by his loving wife of 45 years, Becky (Durig) Seiple, whom he married on June 19, 1976; a son, Scott (Melissa) Seiple of Canfield and daughter, Leigh Ann (Daniel) Leugers of Hudson; grandchildren, Sophia and Sebastian Seiple and Chase, Kendall and Anderson Leugers; sister, Barbara (George) Datish of Cortland; sister-in-law, Joann Seiple of Warren, sister-in-law, Annette Carnie of Youngstown, Felicia and Joseph Petrella of Tampa, Florida, sister-in-law, Karen Marian of Youngstown, sister-in-law, Mary Ellen Sliwinski of Niles; brother-in-law, William (Karla) Durig of Vienna and brother-in-law, Robert (Lori) Durig of Warren and many loving nieces and nephews.

Lee was preceded in death by his parents, William and Martha Seiple; his first wife, Joanne (Marian) Seiple; his brothers, William, Samuel and Robert Seiple; sister, Joan Moyer and brother-in-laws, Joseph Marian and William Carnie.

Family and friends may pay their respects to Lee on Wednesday evening, November 3, 2021 from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel, 1884 North Road NE, Warren and again on Thursday morning, November 4, 2021 from 10:00 – 10:50 a.m. at St. Robert Bellarmine Church, 4695 Niles Cortland Road, Cortland.

There will be a Mass of Christian Burial on Thursday morning, November 4, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Robert Bellarmine Church, Cortland with Father Carl Kish as officiant.

Burial will take place at Hillside Cemetery, Bazetta.

Due to Covid 19, the family encourages masks and social distancing for your safety as well as theirs.

Although flowers are beautiful, the family hopes that you help honor Lee’s legacy by making donations to the Youngstown State University Foundation in memory of Lee Seiple by visiting ysufoundation.org, St. Roberts Catholic Church, 4659 Niles-Cortland Road, Cortland, OH 44410 or towards the future Lee R. Seiple Memorial Fund that will generate scholarships for local area teens who look to serve our community by becoming educators. Contributions for the memorial fund can be made payable to Scott Seiple, 621 N State, Suite C, Girard, OH 44420.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the professional care of the Rossi & Santucci Funeral Home, 4221 Market Street, Boardman.

Family and friends may visit www.rossisantuccifh.com to sign the guest book and send condolences to Lee’s family.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Lee Richard Seiple, please visit our floral store.