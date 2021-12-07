SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Lawrence Zagotti, Sr., 76 of Salem, passed away on Friday evening, December 3, 2021 after a very long battle with his health.

He was born November 22, 1945 in Youngstown, Ohio, the son of Joseph and Connie Zagotti.

Lawrence grew up on the north side of Youngstown before relocating to North Lima, where he attended high school.

He met his wife, the former Pamela Jackson and spent most of his life in Salem.

Lawrence was a long-time volunteer for the Salem High School Band Boosters and could always be seen in the concession stand at the stadium even long after his kids had graduated.

He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Pamela Jackson Zagotti of Salem, as well as his three children, Lawrence Zagotti, Jr. of Salem, Megan (Jason) Galchick of Salem and Adam Zagotti of Austintown, as well as one grandchild who he adored, Kailyn Galchick. He is also survived by two brothers, Frank (Judy) Zagotti of New Springfield and Andrew (Susan) Zagotti of Poland, as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Connie, as well as brothers, Nicholas, Fred, Joseph, Richard, John and Jimmy and one sister, Florence Steiner.

There will be a memorial service held on Saturday, December 11, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at the Basilica & National Shrine of Our Lady of Lebanon, 2759 N. Lipkey Road, North Jackson, with Chorbishop Anthony Spinosa as celebrant. Family and friends may pay their respects from 10:30 – 10:55 a.m. prior to the service.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the professional care of the Rossi & Santucci Funeral Home, 4221 Market Street, Boardman.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made in Lawrence’s name to the Salem High School Band Boosters, 1200 E. Sixth Street, Salem, OH 44460.

