Lawrence J. Rizer, Jr., Canfield, Ohio

CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Lawrence J. “Larry” Rizer, Jr., 43, of Canfield, passed away in the comfort of his home surrounded by his loving family on Monday morning, March 2, 2020.

He was born July 17, 1976 in Youngstown, the son of Lawrence J. “Larry” and Jacqueline “Jackie” (Finn) Rizer and was a lifelong area resident.

Larry was a proud 1995 graduate of Canfield High School where he was honored as the student spot-lite of the week. Upon graduation, Larry attended the Masco workshops for many years where he made lasting bonds and friendships that he cherished dearly. He will be sadly missed by all his teachers, co-workers and friends.

He was a member of St. Charles Borromeo Church and was the Easter Seals Poster Child in 1978.

Larry had a larger than life personality and would captivate any audience he was around. His compassion, smile and quick wit were just a few of the ways he touched the hearts of so many. Larry was a true example to everyone. He cherished the simple things in life and lived life to the fullest every day.

Larry had many passions throughout his life. He enjoyed cooking with his parents, writing recipes books, playing on his computer and watching the Price is Right and Family Feud game shows. Larry was an avid sports fan and loved the Cleveland Indians along with being a huge fan of Elton John and Ricky Martin. Larry also looked forward to going on car rides to just about anywhere but above all he cherished his family and adored them with all his heart.

Larry leaves his lasting memories with his parents, Larry (Jackie) Rizer with whom he made his home; three sisters, Kristin (John) Gocala of North Lima, Erin Rizer of New York City and Lea Rizer of Cleveland; a niece, Isabelle; a nephew, Jack and his paternal grandmother, Florence Rizer along with many loving aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

Larry was proceeded in death by his maternal grandparents, Jack (Leotta) Finn and paternal grandfather, Lawrence “Larry” A. Rizer.

Family and friends may pay their respects on Friday, March 6, 2020 from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the Rossi & Santucci Funeral Home, 4221 Market Street, Youngstown.

There will be a Mass of Christian Burial on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Saint Charles Borromeo Church, Boardman with Father Gerald DeLucia officiating. Everyone is asked to meet directly at the church on Saturday morning.

On behalf of Larry’s family they would like to express their heartfelt appreciation to the entire staff of Hospice of The Valley and especially to Lesley, Janet, Sam and Denise for all the care and compassion shown to Larry and them throughout this difficult time.

In lieu of flowers, material contributions may be made in Larry’s name to Masco, Inc., 160 Marwood Circle, Youngstown, OH 44512.

A television tribute will air Thursday, March 5, at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.