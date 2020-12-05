Laverne (Cervello) Soriano, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Laverne (Cervello) Soriano, 95, of Youngstown, passed away Monday afternoon, November 30, 2020, surrounded by her loving family.

Laverne was born December 17, 1924, in Monongahela, Pennsylvania, the daughter of Thomas and Mary (Fonte) Cervello.

She and her family moved to Youngstown in 1928, where Laverne graduated from East High School in 1943.

Laverne married the love of her life, Jack Soriano on June 21, 1947. They celebrated 55 years together until his death on September 1, 2002.

In addition to being a proud homemaker, Laverne worked as an office supervisor at Air Conditioning and Training Company, an office manager at Pacific Finance and as a sales associate at Sheely’s Furniture.

Laverne was active in the community as former chaplain of ITAM Post 3 Auxillary, Campbell Seniors member, Infant of Prague St. Christine’s member, Bo-No-We Club member, East High School Reunion Committee member and secretary and treasurer for her class. Laverne was also active in the Semper Amicus Club, Youngstown Cursillo and Local 1112 Retired UAW, of which she served as an associate member and helper on the executive board for 25 years. She also served as presiding judge on election days 5B for 40 years.

Laverne led a very active life and enjoyed reading, playing Bingo, traveling, cooking and baking, going to the casino, growing flowers, playing cards and making crafts. Laverne will be remembered for her strong-willed personality, her small acts of kindness and for being a loving grandmother. She will be dearly missed by those who knew and loved her.

Laverne leaves behind her son, John A. (Annette) Soriano; grandchildren, Steven Soriano and Kristina (fiancé, Joshua Cleaton) Soriano; sister-in-law, Olga Cervello; godchildren, Debbie Mason, Karen Bata and Arthur Mancini; special friends, Beverly (Rich) Mansfield, Joseph (Bonnie) Santiago and Ed (Jan) Ertal, along with many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Besides her parents and her loving husband, Laverne was preceded in death by a brother, Charles Cervello; sister, Regina Bream; brothers-in-law, Elias Sanchez, Joseph (Jan) Soriano, Frank Soriano and sisters-in-law, Julia (Alex) Essniyi and Elvira (Steve) Horvath.

Arrangements were entrusted to the professional staff at Rossi & Santucci Funeral Home, 4221 Market Street, Youngstown, Ohio.

Laverne’s family wishes to express appreciation to all that are offering condolences at this time but have elected to have private services of Christian Burial, that were led by Deacon Martin Davies on Friday, December 4, 2020, at Rossi & Santucci Funeral Home.

Private interment took place at Calvary Cemetery in Youngstown.

