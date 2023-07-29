CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Laura Jean Pernotto, 65, of Canfield, passed away on Monday, July 17, 2023.

She was born November 6, 1957, in Columbus, Ohio, the daughter of George M. and Bernice (Leckfor) Othites and grew up in New Castle, Pennsylvania, where she moved to as a young child.

Laura graduated from New Castle High School and then furthered her education by graduating from the Art Institute of Pittsburgh with an Associate’s Degree in Interior Design.

Besides being a proud homemaker, Laura worked with her father at CCS-Advertising. She then worked as an office manager with Red Stone Investments, was a controller for Brilex Industries, worked for Neon and most recently worked as a paraprofessional for Bodine Perry.

Laura had many passions throughout her life. She was an avid reader of novels, enjoyed traveling, going to concerts and exercising. She also had a love for water and snow skiing. Laura loved being outdoors, taking walks in the parks, spending time gardening and taking pictures of all the beautiful parts nature she came across. She welcomed new experiences with a bright smile and unforgettable laugh. Laura always made the most of her time, filling it with friends and family she cared about deeply, being sure to put a smile on their faces too.

She leaves behind to hold onto to memories of her beloved daughter, Ava Pernotto of Kent; a sister, Deborah C. (Bob) Arcovio of Pennsylvania; a brother, Michael (Joy) Othites of Arizona; her former husband, Michael Pernotto of Youngstown and nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

There will be a celebration of Laura’s life held at a later date and a caring cremation has taken place.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the professional care of the Rossi & Santucci Funeral Home, 4221 Market Street, Boardman.

Family and friends may visit rossisantuccifh.com to send condolences to Laura’s family.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Laura Jean (Othites) Pernotto, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Monday, July 31 at the following approximate times: 6:47 a.m. on WYTV, 9:43 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.