Kathy Swartz Perry, Canfield, Ohio

CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Kathy Stanley Swartz Perry, 70, of Canfield passed away Friday morning, May 21, 2021 at the Hospice House in Poland, with her loving family by her side.

Kathy will always be remembered for her fun and lively personality and will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.

Born on August 10, 1950 in Dalton, Georgia, Kathy was the daughter of John and Minnie (Bagley) Stanley. In September of 1956, Kathy and her family came to the Youngstown area.

She was a graduate of Poland High School.

Kathy worked as a licensed hairdresser from the age of 16 and later as a cosmetology instructor for many years. She and her late husband were co-owners and operators of the Ken-Delle Beaute Academe. Upon her husband’s passing, Kathy became the owner of the Ford Beauty Academy, which later was sold to Raphael’s School of Beauty, where she stayed on staff as a consultant. After her retirement, Kathy worked as a front-end coordinator at the Canfield Giant Eagle where she was loved by many co-workers and customers.

She was a member of United Food and Commercial Workers Union (UFCW).

Kathy was a vibrant woman who loved to socialize. She appreciated fine food and a good glass of wine. Having traveled both in the U.S. and abroad, Kathy always had a good story to tell. Although she never had children, Kathy loved her nieces and nephews as her own. She especially loved her Dachshund dogs.

Kathy leaves to cherish her memories her siblings, Nellie Meadows of Boardman, James Clarence (Loretta) Stanley of Pennsylvania, Bonnie (Bruce) Amrich of Youngstown, Jimmy (Ruthy) Stanley of Austintown, Jerry Stanley of Youngstown, Terry Stanley of Boardman, Carol (John) Patek of Austintown, Shirley (Christopher) Plevniak of Liberty and Larry Stanley of Boardman; sister-in-law, Hazel Stanley; mother-in-law, Clara L. Perry; two stepdaughters, Rochelle Turpin of North Canton and Sandra McCreery of Poland; two stepsons, David, Jr. (Michele) Perry of Poland and James M. (Tiffany) Perry of Sarasota, Florida; nine stepgrandchildren, a stepgreat-grandson and numerous loving nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews, cousins and friends along with her faithful canine companion, Cody.

Besides her parents, Kathy was preceded in death by her first husband, Clifford G. Swartz; her second husband, David A. Perry, Sr.; a brother, Robert L. “R.L.” Stanley; a sister, Mamie R. Anderson and her beloved dogs, Castro and Cosmo.

Family and friends may visit and pay tribute to Kathy on Saturday, May 29, 2021 from 10:00 – 10:55 a.m. with a funeral service held at 11:00 a.m., all at the Rossi & Santucci Funeral Home, 4221 Market Street, Boardman, with Deacon William George as officiant.

Private entombment will take place at Lake Park Cemetery in Youngstown.

Kathy’s family would like to extend their heartfelt appreciation to the doctors and nursing staff of St. Elizabeth Medical Center 4 West Ext., for all the care and compassion shown to Kathy and them throughout this difficult time.

In lieu of flowers material contributions can be made in Kathy’s name to Animal Charity Humane Society, 4140 Market Street, Boardman, OH 44512.

