YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Kathleen Ann Kurlander, 76, of Dallas, Texas, passed away on Friday, January 20, 2023.

She was born May 4, 1946 in Youngstown, Ohio, the daughter of John and Margaret Brayton.

She spent her adult life in Warren, Ohio, Delray Beach, Florida and the last several years in Dallas, Texas to be with her family.

Kathy was a teacher and an avid golfer and most of all, a devoted daughter, mother and grandmother.

She is survived by her daughter, Elizabeth; son-in-law, Joel and her beloved grandchildren, Evan and Lauren.

Besides her parents, Kathy was preceded in death by her husband, Norman Kurlander; her sister, Margaret Elliott and her brothers Tom, Carl and Neil Brayton.

There will be a private graveside service held on Tuesday, January 24, 2023, at Forest Lawn Memorial Park in Boardman, Ohio.

Material contributions may be made in Kathleen’s memory to the Humane Society, either nationally or to your local chapter.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the professional care of the Rossi & Santucci Funeral Home, 4221 Market Street, Boardman.

