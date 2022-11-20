CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Karimeh Rafidi, 93, of Canfield, passed away peacefully Thursday morning, November 17, 2022 at Briarfield Manor Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

Karimeh was born January 29, 1929, in El Bireh, Palestine, the daughter of Izzat and Hilwa Rafidi and later came to the United States in 1949.

She resided with her family in Ashtabula, Ohio, before marrying her husband, the late Farid Joseph Rafidi, in May of 1952 and together they moved to Youngstown, Ohio.

She worked hand in hand over the years with her husband operating grocery stores and raising a family of five children before they retired in 1976. They were blessed to have several wonderful years of retirement together to enjoy each other, their children and their grandchildren before her husband’s passing in December of 1988. Karimeh was a pillar of strength to her children throughout the years, whom she cherished. She always delighted in interacting with others socially.

She was a woman of great faith and a member of the Saint Maron Maronite Catholic Church.

She leaves her son, Sami F. (Rita) Rafidi, Sr. of Canfield; two daughters, Joanne (Sami) Halaweh of Orlando, Florida and Diane Psaras of Miami, Florida; a son-in-law, James R. King of Orlando, Florida. She will be missed dearly by her grandchildren, Natasha and Sami F. Rafidi, Jr., Deana Halaweh, Thomas Psaras, Atty. Fred Rafidi, Joey Joseph, Robert and Michael Rafidi and Katrina King and their families as well as her great-grandchildren Savannah, Layla, Jackson, Emma Rafidi, Echo Joseph and Madison King. She also leaves two sisters, Judy Farr of Arizona and Ruth Jensen of California along with many nieces, nephews, cousin and friends.

Besides her parents and beloved husband, Farid, Karimeh was preceded in death by her son Joseph Rafidi; her daughter, Nancy King and her grandson, Richard King that all welcomed her arrival in Heaven.

Family and friends may pay their respects to Karimeh on Tuesday morning, November 22, 2022 from 9:30 – 10:25 a.m. at St. Maron Maronite Church, 1555 S Meridian Road, Youngstown. There will be a Divine Liturgy of Christian Burial held on Tuesday, November 22, 2022 at 10:30 a.m. with ChorBishop Anthony Spinosa as officiant.

Burial will take place at Belmont Park Cemetery, Liberty Township.

In lieu of flowers Karimeh’s family requests that material contributions may be made to St. Maron Maronite Church, 1555 S Meridian Road, Youngstown, OH 44511.

On behalf on Karimeh’s family they would like to extend their heartfelt appreciation to Ed and Diane Reese of Briarfield, the entire staff of the Inn at Christine Valley where she spent several years and most recently at Briarfield Manor for all the care and compassion shown to her throughout the years.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the professional care of the Rossi & Santucci Funeral Home, 4221 Market Street, Boardman.

