NEW SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Karen Mae “Kay” Rowley, 82, of New Springfield, peacefully passed away Friday evening, June 9, 2023 surrounded by her loving family.

Kay will always be remembered for her kindness, generosity and loving nature.

She was born March 16, 1941 in East Liverpool, the daughter of Vincent and Belva (Shallcross) Foreman and attended Beaver Local Schools.

Besides being a proud homemaker and the matriarch for her family, Kay worked alongside her husband Joseph as an over the road truck driver. Together they enjoyed each other’s company and seeing all the various sites throughout the United States.

Kay had many passions in life. She enjoyed spending time with her family along with cooking and baking for them. They will all miss her delicious dishes and especially her famous Pineapple upside down cake.

Her husband Joseph “Joe” Rowley whom she married October 11, 1958 passed away on March 23, 2020.

Kay leaves behind to hold onto her precious memories her children Joseph V. (Sue) Rowley of Unity, Diane Buch of Michigan, Beth Ann (Jay) Willis of North Lima and James (Melanie) Rowley of Youngstown, seven grandchildren, five great-grandchildren and two sisters Janet Pfiller and Debbie (Craig) Hunter along with many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Besides her parents and husband, Kay was preceded in death by her sister Linda Metrovich.

Family and friends may pay their respects to Kay on Saturday, June 17, 2023 from 12:00 – 1:50 p.m. at the Rossi & Santucci Funeral Home, 4221 Market Street, Boardman, followed by a funeral service at 2:00 p.m. with Pastor Ralph Edwards.

On behalf of Kay’s family, they would like to extend their heartfelt appreciation to the entire staff of the Hospice House for all the care and compassion shown to them and Kay throughout this difficult time.

In lieu of flowers memorial tributes may be made in Kay’s name to Hospice House, 9803 Sharrott Rd., Poland, Ohio 44514.

Family and friends may visit www.rossisantuccifh.com to send condolences to Kay’s family.

A television tribute will air Thursday, June 15 at the following approximate times: 6:47 a.m. on WYTV, 9:43 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.