Karen M. Colonna, Poland, Ohio

POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Karen M. Colonna, 68, of Poland, passed away peacefully on Thursday evening, January 21, 2021.

Karen will always be remembered for her strength, kindness and smile that she always had to brighten your day. She was extremely outgoing and loved to socialize with family and friends.

She was born July 27, 1952 in Youngstown, the daughter of Michael and Sylvia (Greco) Colonna and was a lifelong area resident.

Karen was a 1970 graduate of Cardinal Mooney High School and then attended Youngstown State University.

She then was employed at the former Dollar Bank for 20 years in their loan department.

She was a member of St. Dominic Church.

Karen had many passions throughout her life. She enjoyed golfing, attending golf matches with her father and was an avid collector of penguins. Karen also loved tailgating for YSU football games and was a huge fan.

Karen leaves behind to hold onto to her precious memories, her two brothers, Michael (Jeanne) Colonna of New Jersey and Raymond Colonna of Youngstown; her niece, Kim (Craig) Elander of New Jersey; a nephew, Todd (Kathi) Colonna of Maryland; a great-nephew, Matthew Elander; three great-nieces, Katie Elander and Madison and Michaela Colonna and her cousin, Joseph (Janie) Marinelli of Boardman whom she was very close with along with many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Karen was preceded in death by her parents and her longtime caregiver, companion and friend, Fred Collingwood.

Everyone is invited to a Mass of Christian Burial held on Friday, January 29, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. at St. Dominic Church, 77 E Lucius Avenue, Youngstown. There will be no calling hours.

Burial will take place privately at Calvary Cemetery, Youngstown

The family, funeral staff and church will be practicing social distancing and proper health protocols. Due to the continued and increasing spread of Covid-19, the 6-foot social distancing rule will be honored, and all guests, must wear a mask.

The Colonna family understands if you feel unconformable or if you are unable to attend, please keep them and Karen in your thoughts and prayers.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the professional care of the Rossi & Santucci Funeral Home, 4221 Market Street, Boardman.

On behalf of Karen’s family they would like to express their sincere gratitude to all the caregivers and the entire staff of Wickshire Poland Care Facility for all the care and compassion shown to Karen and them throughout this difficult time.

In lieu of flowers material contributions may be made in Karen’s name to St. Dominic Church, 77 E Lucius Avenue, Youngstown, OH44507.

Family and friends may visit www.rossisantuccifh.com to sign the guest book and send condolences to Karen’s family.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Karen M. Colonna, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Thursday, January 28 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.