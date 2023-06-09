YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Kaitlyn Anne Kreeger, 29, of Youngstown, passed away on Saturday, June 3, 2023.

She was born November 7, 1993 in Sellersville, Pennsylvania, the daughter of George Kreeger III and Amy McSweeney and moved to the Girard area as child.

Kaitlyn attended Girard School System and worked as a cashier for various stores.

Kaitlyn liked to laugh and was known by her easy going nature and carefree attitude about life. She also enjoyed listening to music and socializing with her friends.

She leaves behind to hold onto to her memories her beloved two daughters, Aubree and Ava; her mother, Amy; her sister, Abigail; her brother, George IV and her nephew, Antonio, along with many friends.

She was preceded in death by her father, George III.

There were private services held.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the professional care of the Rossi & Santucci Funeral Home, 4221 Market Street, Boardman. Family and friends may visit www.rossisantuccifh.com to send condolences to Kaitlyn’s family.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Kaitlyn Anne Kreeger, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Sunday, June 11 at the following approximate times: 6:27 p.m. on WYTV and 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.