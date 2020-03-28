June (Harris) Murdoch, Canfield, Ohio

CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – June Harris Murdoch, 95, who passed away peacefully at Hospice House Tuesday, March 24, 2020.

June was born June 28, 1924, the daughter of Clark and Florence (Bell) Harris and was a lifelong area resident.

June was a graduate of South High School and upon graduation she was employed at Youngstown Sheet & Tube Company during World War II.

Hearing the call of duty, she enlisted in the U.S. Coast Guard Women’s Reserve, serving as a Petty Officer in New York City and Constitution Ward in Boston, Massachusetts.

She married John W. Murdoch in Boston while they were both on leave. (John, serving in the US Marine Corps, had just returned from five major battles in the Pacific Theater. His cruiser, the U.S. Canberra, after being hit by a torpedo was towed to Boston for repairs.)

After the war, the couple returned to Boardman.

June continued her education (Thanks to Uncle Sam!) graduating Magna Cum Laude from Youngstown University in 1962. She was a member of the Eta Xi Chapter of Kappa Delta Pi Honor Society and was awarded a National Defense Scholarship for advanced study at Wooster College, earning her Master’s Degree in 1965.

She taught English and Social Studies at West Boulevard Elementary School in Boardman and later at Volney Rogers Junior High School in Youngstown and retired after 19 years of service.

Her greatest joy came from her family and friends.

Her volunteer work as a docent at the Butler Art Institute of American Art capped off a life of enjoyment from teaching others.

June was an avid reader. She also enjoyed genealogy and traveling.

She was ever proud of her family’s heritage, and loved sharing that her forefathers William Homes McGuffey and Amos Loveland were some of the areas earliest settlers.

She belonged to the Mahoning Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution, The William Homes McGuffey Society, Calon Lan Welsh Club and the Red Hat Society.

June is survived by son, David H. Murdoch and her beloved daughter-in-law, Cindy Alcroft of Canfield; grandsons, David (Hallie) of Canfield, Taylor (Corie) of Austintown and Jason (Michelle) of Columbus; son, John C. Murdoch (Joyce) of Poland; granddaughters, Christina Burdette (Drew) of Georgia and Jacqueline Murdoch (Mike) of Pittsburgh; four great-grandchildren, Garret, Gavin, Trenton and E.V. of Georgia.

June was especially close to her dear sister-in-law Susan Koch of Columbiana and her niece, Elizabeth Stief (Patrick) of Florida.

June’s family wishes to express appreciation to all that are offering condolences at this time but have elected to have private services due to the outbreak of the coronavirus.

They are planning to have a celebration of June’s life at a later date.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the professional care of the Rossi & Santucci Funeral Home, 4221 Market Street, Boardman, OH 44512.

In lieu of flowers material contributions may be made in June’s name to Animal Charity, 4140 Market St., Youngstown, Ohio 44512.

Family and friends may visit www.rossisantuccifh.com. to sign the guest book and send condolences to June’s family.

June lived a wonderful life and lived it with dignity and honor. Thanks Mom for everything, may you rest in peace!

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of June (Harris) Murdoch, please visit our floral store.