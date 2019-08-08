June E.“ June Bug” Sharish, Youngstown, Ohio – Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) — There will be a Mass of Christian Burial held on Friday, August 9, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Patrick Church, 1410 Oak Hill Ave., Youngstown, with Father Kevin Peters officiating, for June E.“ June Bug” Sharish, 92, of Youngstown, who peacefully passed away Sunday afternoon, August 4, 2019.

June will always be remembered and loved by her family and friends for her generosity and her loving and caring nature.

She was born June 29, 1927 in Youngstown, the daughter of Howard and Matlida (Miller) Herman and was a lifelong area resident.

June was a graduate of Chaney High School and the Lewis Weinberg & Hill Beauty School.

She began her career as a secretary for the B & O Railroad “Order of Railroad Telegraphers”. June was also a hair dresser working out of her home, followed by J C Penny’s and then proudly working alongside her niece Roseann at Salon Vertucci.

June was an active member of St. Patrick Church, where she and her husband sang in the choir. June volunteering her time for St. Patrick Church Spaghetti Dinners, St. Vincent DePaul Soup Kitchen and in the office for the Youngstown Catholic Diocese.

June had many passions throughout her life. She enjoyed spending time with her family, playing Bingo and cards, dancing and socializing with the “Lunch Bunch”.

Her husband Raymond F. Sharish whom she married August 25, 1951 died December 15, 1995.

June leaves behind to hold onto her precious memories her niece and caregiver Palma Vertucci, along with many other nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Besides her parents and husband, June was preceded in death by seven brothers Pete, Robert, Howard, Christian, Bill, Donald and Joe Herman, three sisters Mae Zufall, Juanita “Pat” Vertucci and Marie Deeds, a niece Roseann Vertucci and three nephews Harold Deeds, Joe Herman and Jerry Vertucci.

Family and friends may pay their respects on Friday, August 9, 2019, from 9:00 – 9:50 a.m. at St. Patrick Church, Youngstown.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the professional care of the Rossi & Santucci Funeral Home, 4221 Market Street, Boardman.

Entombment will take place at Green Haven Memorial Gardens, Canfield.

In lieu of flowers material contributions may be made in June’s name to Crossroads Hospice & Palliative Care, 9775 Rockside Rd. Suite 270, Valley View Ohio 44125.

Family and friends may visit www.rossisantuccifh.com. to sign the guest book and send condolences to June’s family.