Julia (Soriano) Esseniyi, Boardman, Ohio – Obituary

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Julia S. Esseniyi, 95, of Boardman, passed away peacefully early Wednesday morning, September 18, 2019.

Julia will always be remembered and loved by her family and friends for her pleasant and gentle personality.

She was born September 2, 1924 in Youngstown, the daughter of Joaquin and Antonia Soriano and was a lifelong area resident.

Julia graduated in June of 1942 from East High School and attended Youngstown College.

Prior to being a proud homemaker, Julia was employed at Isaly’s Dairy and then she was extremely proud to have aided in the war effort by being “Rosie the Riveter” working at General Fireproofing.

She was a member of Poland Presbyterian Church and the Eastern Star.

Julia had many passions throughout her life. She enjoyed doing puzzles, crossword puzzles, crocheting, knitting, cross stitching and loved to read.

Her husband Alex Esseniyi, Jr. whom she married September 30, 1950 died December 21, 2008.

She leaves behind to hold onto her memories her children, Julia Antonia (Scott) Cupp of Syracuse, New York and Alexander (Kathleen) Esseniyi of Boardman and four grandchildren, Matthew, Nicholas and Cassandra Cupp and Benjamin Esseniyi along with many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Besides her parents and husband, Julia was preceded in death by three brothers, Joseph, Jack and Frank Soriano; a sister, Elvira Horvath and a stepbrother, Elias Sanz.

Family and friends may call on Monday, September 23, 2019 from 10:00 – 10:50 a.m. at Rossi & Santucci Funeral Home, 4221 Market Street, Boardman.

There will be a funeral service held at 11:00 a.m. at the Rossi & Santucci Funeral Home, Boardman, with Rev. Dr. Paul Anderson, officiating.

Burial will take place at Belmont Park Cemetery, Liberty.

In lieu of flowers, material contributions may be made in Julia’s name to Meals on Wheels of Mahoning County, 1840 Market Street, Youngstown, Ohio 44507.

