Julia Italiano, Boardman, Ohio

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Julia (Mislai) Italiano, 96, of Boardman, peacefully was called home to Heaven Saturday morning, June 26, 2021.

Julia will always be remembered as a strong, loyal and compassionate wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt and friend to so many.

She was born September 13, 1924 in Youngstown, the daughter of John and Julia (Masco) Mislai and was a lifelong area resident.

In 1943, Julia graduated from East High School in Youngstown.

She was employed at General Electric on Market Street after graduation.

Julia married the love of her life, Dominic P. Italiano, Sr., after he returned from WWII. Her wedding dress was fashioned from a silk parachute that Dominic brought back from the war. They were married on June 14, 1947 and celebrated 61 years of marriage until Dominic’s passing on May 21, 2009. Together they raised a wonderful family in Smoky Hollow, in Youngstown. Between 1959-1963, they owned and operated the Dairy Queen on Mahoning Avenue. Julia was a homemaker and the matriarch of her family. In 1984, she retired from Kmart on Route 224 in Boardman after 17 years of faithful service.

She was a member of St. Stephen of Hungary Catholic Church. As a young girl, she was involved in the Hungarian Dance Group.

After moving to Boardman in 1967, she joined her neighborhood Garden Club, where she met many lifelong friends.

Julia looked forward to all the holidays and annual family picnics at her home. She loved having her family around her, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was an exceptional cook and baker. Her family will miss all her fantastic dishes, especially her homemade stuffed cabbage, wedding soup, koliche, butterballs and pizzelles.

Julia had many passions throughout her life. She enjoyed singing Hungarian songs, listening to Swing and Big Band music and enjoyed Christmas music all year long. Her other past-times included shopping, lunch and dinner outings and socializing with family and friends.

Julia leaves behind to hold onto her memories her children, Dominic, Jr. (Helen) Italiano and Cindy Italiano, both of Boardman and Juliann Italiano Day of Naples, Florida. She will also be missed by her 11 beloved grandchildren, Dominic III (Sarah) Italiano, Kristen Italiano, Katie (Mike) Schorsten, Laura (Ken) Kraft, Jonathan Italiano, David (Yiota) Italiano, Rob (Mandy) Ramunno, Harmony (James) Stanger, Hayley (Bill) Mehalco, Amanda (fiancé, Dax Andersen) Day and Rick Day. She was also cherished by her 20 great-grandchildren, Alexis, Dominic IV, Giavonna, Antonia, Rocco, Massimo, Michael, Nicholas, Zachary, Anthony, Rosemarie, Alivia, Kenny, Alania, Juliana, Allie, Lee, Hudson, Zion and Kai. She also leaves behind her sister–in-law, Jean Mislai, along with many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Besides her parents and husband, Julia was preceded in death by two sisters, Marge Tarcy and Mary Sadinski; a brother, John Mislai and brothers-in-law, Bill Tarcy and Henry Sadinski. Julia also lost a sister Helen in infancy.

Family and friends may pay their respects to Julia on Thursday morning, July 1, 2021 from 9:00 – 10:20 a.m. at Rossi and Santucci Funeral Home, 4221 Market Street, Youngstown. Directly afterwards, there will be a Mass of Christian Burial held at 11:00 a.m. at Holy Apostles Parish-St. Stephen of Hungary Church, 854 Wilson Avenue, Youngstown, with Father Joseph Rudjak as officiant.

Julia’s family would like to express their sincere gratitude to Sunrise Assisted Living Center in Poland and Windsor House-Masternick Memorial Health Care Center in New Middletown for all the heartfelt care, dedication and compassion shown to Julia and her family throughout this difficult time.

