Judith (Lamm) Mignosky, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Judith “Judy” Lamm-Misgasky, 74, of Indianapolis, Indiana, formerly of Youngstown, passed away Tuesday morning, December 29, 2020 after a courageous battle with cancer.

Judy was born June 20, 1946 in Youngstown, a daughter of Anthony and Edith (DeNiro) Lamm. In 1950, when Judith was 4 years old, the family moved to Indiana.

Judy graduated from Speedway City High School and cosmetology school. She attended cosmetology events in New York and Chicago as part of her ongoing education.

Judy married Arnold Misgasky in 1988. They were members of St. Christopher Parish in Speedway City, Indiana.

Judy was an excellent hairdresser and cosmetologist. She was the manager of the L.S. Ayers Beauty shop in Indianapolis. In 2000, she worked at Mirror Image Styling Salon until her retirement in 2017. She found great joy in her trade and appreciated each of her clients. Judy considered the stylists at Mirror Image as her second family. They held a special place in her heart.

Judy enjoyed music and gardening. She was blessed to be able to attend an Andrea Bocelli concert, one of her favorite musicians. People naturally gravitated toward Judith because of her kind smile and out-going personality. Judith especially loved time spent with her nieces, nephews and cousins. She was family oriented and treasured the moments she had with her family. Her smile, generosity and kindness will surely be missed by all who knew and loved her

Judy leaves behind her loving husband of 32 years, Arnold “Arnie” Misgosky; her sister and caregiver, Lorraine (Gene) Santoro of Poland, Ohio; niece, Jeannine Santoro of Boardman, Ohio; nephew, John Santoro of New Cumberland, Pennsylvania; two great-nieces, Emily and Angelina; great-nephew, Tristan and all her loving cousins.

Judy was preceded in death by her parents, Anthony and Edith (DeNiro) Lamm.

Arrangements were entrusted to the professional staff at Rossi & Santucci Funeral Home, 4221 Market Street Youngstown, Ohio.

Judy’s family wishes to express appreciation to Hospice of the Valley for their loving and respectful care.

In remembrance of Judy, donations may be made to Hospice of the Valley, 5190 Market Street, Youngstown, OH 44512.

