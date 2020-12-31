Judith K. “Judy” Simon, Lowellville, Ohio

LOWELLVILLE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Judith K. “Judy” Simon, 79, of Lowellville, passed away Sunday morning, December 27, 2020, at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Youngstown.

Judy was born May 31, 1941 in Canton, Ohio, the daughter of Edward and Margaret Elizabeth (Brendle) Graham.

Besides being a proud homemaker, Judy worked as a dietary aide at Woodside Hospital for 15 years. She also served in numerous roles for the YMAH Housing Lowellville Parks Apartments.

Judy belonged to Our Lady of the Holy Rosary Catholic Church in Lowellville.

In her spare time, she enjoyed crocheting, cooking and baking. Judy also loved the outdoors and enjoyed fishing, camping and listening to country music. Most of all, Judy loved to spend time with the people she loved; her family and her friends. Judy had a heart of gold and was always willing to help someone in need. She will surely be missed by all who knew and loved her.

Judy leaves behind to hold onto her precious memories three children Lisa (Ralph) Moore of Lowellville, Jeff (Danielle) Worstell of Poland and Dan Worstell of Youngstown; grandchildren, Ashley (Robert) Curtis, Emily (Mike) King, Geno Moore, Samantha Moore and Jacob and Taylor Worstell; great-grandchildren, Elliot King and Ava Curtis; her loving sister, Linda Graham of Canton; Best Friend, Debra Dye, whom Judy deeply appreciated and her beloved canine companion, Leigha.

Besides her parents and her husband Gordon Powell, Judy was preceded in death by her brother, Roger Graham.

Family and friends may pay their respects on Saturday, January 2, 2021 from 9:00 – 10:20 a.m. at the Rossi & Santucci Funeral Home, 4221 Market St., Boardman.

There will be Prayers of Christian Burial led by Rev. Kevin Peters on Saturday, January 2, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. at Rossi and Santucci Funeral Home, Boardman.

Burial will take place at Forest Lawn Memorial Park, Boardman.

Family and friends may visit www.rossisantuccifh.com to view this obituary, sign the guest book and send condolences to the Judy’s family.