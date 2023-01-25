AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joshua Walter Richardson, 41, of Austintown, joined God’s Kingdom on Monday, January 23, 2023 from a pulmonary embolism.

Josh was born November 1, 1981, in Youngstown, the son of Darrell and Cheryl Richardson.

He attended school throughout the years in both the Austintown and Canfield School districts and it was at Canfield High School that he met his future wife, Mia Giuliani, who he married October 1, 2005.

Josh was a lifelong Cleveland Browns fan, a forever prankster and a true craftsman, working nearly 20 years for Ron Kreps Drywall & Plastering.

But, above all else, Josh was a devoted father to his beloved daughters, Alyssa and Charlotte and best friend to his older brother, Darrell.

Josh is survived by his wife and daughters; parents, Cheryl and Darrell Richardson of Austintown; a brother, Darrell (Elizabeth) Richardson, Jr. of Lordstown; many in-laws, aunts and extended family. His fun loving spirit will be greatly missed by his many nieces and nephews, including Darrell III and Suah Richardson.

Joshua was preceded in death by his grandparents, Charlotte Mayberry and Pauline and Lee Richardson and mother-in-law, Dianne Giuliani.

Friends and family are invited to celebrate Josh’s life on Friday, January 27, 2023 from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the Rossi & Santucci Funeral Home, 4221 Market Street, Boardman.

There will be a Mass of Christian Burial Held on Saturday, January 28, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. at Saint Michael Church, Canfield. Everyone is asked to meet directly at church on Saturday morning to celebrate Josh’s Mass.

