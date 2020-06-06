Josephine (Santangelo) Hooper, Boardman, Ohio

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Josephine “Jo” (Santangelo) Hooper, 97, of Boardman, passed away early Thursday morning, May 28, 2020 with her loving family by her side.

Josephine will always be remembered and loved for her generosity, caring nature and smile.

She was born January 10, 1923 in Youngstown, the daughter of Claude and Mary (Polifrone) Santangelo and was a lifelong area resident

Josephine was a 1942 graduate of East High School where she was a majorette in the marching band.

Through high school, Jo worked at S. H. Kress and Company, a popular downtown five and ten followed by her employment for over 45 years at Strouss Company in Downtown Youngstown as a cosmetic counter-manager. At one time she was the supervisor of the cosmetics department and she was proud to say that the owners, customers and co-workers were her second family.

Jo was also a proud homemaker and loved children. She could always be counted on to babysit for her family and the neighborhood children.

Jo was an active member of St. Charles Borromeo Church where she volunteered as a greeter and worked its annual festival along with the annual appreciation dinner.

She enjoyed helping others so she did additional volunteer work with the American Red Cross and American Heart Association along with other charities to try and make this a better place we live in.

Josephine leaves behind to hold onto her memories, her son, Dennis Hooper with whom she made her home; a sister, Mary Santangelo; a brother, Joseph (Freda) Santangelo both of Boardman; many loving nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Josephine was preceded in death by her parents and three brothers, Perry, Dominic and Vincent “Jimmy” Santangelo.

Josephine’s family wishes to express appreciation to all that are offering condolences at this time but have elected to have private services due to the outbreak of the coronavirus.

There was a Mass of Christian Burial held on Monday, June 1, 2020 at Saint Charles Borromeo Church, Boardman with Father Gerald DeLucia as officiant.

Burial took place at Calvary Cemetery

Arrangements have been entrusted to the professional care of the Rossi & Santucci Funeral Home, 4221 Market Street, Boardman, OH 44512.

On behalf of Josephine’s family, they would like to express their sincere appreciation and gratitude to Southern Care Hospice for all the care and compassion shown to them and Josephine throughout this difficult time.

In lieu of flowers material contributions may be made in Josephine’s name to the donor’s favorite charity.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Josephine (Santangelo) Hooper, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Monday, June 8, at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.