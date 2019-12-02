Josephine Pallotta, Canfield, Ohio

CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Josephine Pallotta, 92, of Canfield, passed away peacefully Friday morning, November 29, 2019 with her loving family by her side. .

She was born July 31, 1927, in Youngstown, the daughter of Thomas and Rose (Porfilio) Pallotta and was a lifelong area resident.

Josephine was a graduate of East High School.

She was a member of the 55 Plus Seniors of Liberty and a devoted member of Our Lady of Mount Carmel Basilica and for over 42 years the Mothers of Crucifix Society which she joined in 1977.

Besides being a proud homemaker, Josephine was employed at Woolworth’s downtown until its closing and then was employed with Moyers Pants Company until her retirement in 1987.

Josephine’s lasting legacy was her love of her family, who always came first. She cared for everyone with kindness, respect and selflessness. She was a very special part of her great-grandson’s life; he was the apple of her eye. Josephine was a truly “old fashion lady”, an excellent cook and baker and she passed those skills onto her children and grandchildren. She loved sewing and crocheting afghans, which have all been passed onto her nieces and nephews and she had a special devotion to St. Anthony and never missed making the St. Anthony Novena.

Josephine leaves behind to hold onto her precious memories a daughter, Donna (Anthony) DeLuca of Liberty; a son, Joseph Pallotta of Canfield with whom she made her home; a grandson, Fred (Melanie) DeLuca of Boardman; a granddaughter, Elizabeth (Christopher) DeLuca Porter of Girard and (the baby) her great-grandson, Anthony Deluca along with nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews, cousins and friends.

She was preceded in death by a sister, Julia Pallotta and three brothers, Charles, John and Sam Pallotta.

There will be a Mass of Christian Burial held on Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Basilica, 343 Via Mt Carmel, Youngstown, with the Very Rev. Msgr. Michael J. Cariglio officiating, preceded by a 12:15 p.m. prayer service held at the Rossi & Santucci Funeral Home, Boardman.

Family and friends may pay their respects on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Rossi & Santucci Funeral Home, 4221 Market Street, Boardman.

Burial will take place at Calvary Cemetery, Youngstown.

In lieu of flowers material contributions may be made in Josephine’s name to Harbor Light Hospice, 4531 Belmont Avenue, Unit 9, Youngstown, Ohio 44505.

Words cannot express the gratitude Josephine’s family feels for her nephews, nieces, cousins and friends who showed so much love and concern for her by sending her flowers or cards, making visits to spend time with her, or phone calls to ask about her. They would especially like to thank Dr. John Gianetti, Harbor Light Hospice and all of her caregivers at Countryside at the Elmwood Assisted Living where Josephine’s two year journey away from her home began and Windsor of Canfield where her journey ended.

“YOUR LIFE WAS A BLESSING, YOUR MEMORY A TREASURE, YOU ARE LOVED BEYOND WORDS AND MISSED BEYOND MEASURE REST IN PEACE UNTIL WE MEET AGAIN”

