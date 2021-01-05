Joseph W. D’Eramo, Canfield, Ohio

CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joseph W. D’Eramo, 93, of Canfield, passed away Sunday morning, January 3, 2021, at Assumption Village from post COVID 19 complications. Joe passed away just 80 days after his wife of 71 years Ramona “Mona” died from COVID 19.

Joe was born November 3, 1927 in Youngstown, the son of Nick and Anna (Fredick) D’Eramo.

He was a 1945 graduate of Girard High School and was a lifelong resident of the Mahoning Valley.

Joe married his childhood sweetheart and the love of his life, Ramona DiCenzo on November 13, 1948 at Saint Anthony of Padua Catholic Church in Briar Hill. They cherished 71 years of marriage together until Ramona’s passing on October 15, 2020. Joe missed his “Principessa della dolce vita” too much and needed to join her again in heaven.

Joe proudly served his country in the United States Navy.

After returning home, he worked for the Erie Railroad as a welder and car repairman. He also worked at Loblaws’s Warehouse and at General Motors in Lordstown on the assembly line for 17 years. In 1990, Joe enjoyed a much-deserved retirement.

Joe was a faithful member of Our Lady of Mount Carmel Basilica and the UAW Local 1714.

Joe enjoyed traveling to Florida to be a snowbird, planting and gardening and greatly enjoyed ballroom dancing. He was a loving husband, father and devoted grandfather. Joe was also an avid Morra and Bocce player .

Joe leaves behind his three children Dennis (Jo) D’Eramo, Renee (Joseph) DeAngelo and Michelle D’Eramo; five grandchildren Joseph Ulozas, Deanna Magee, David (Allison) D’Eramo and Michael and Anthony DeAngelo, five great-grandchildren, Matthew and Gianna Magee and Christina K., Vincent and Nina Marie D’Eramo, a brother Donald D’Eramo and a sister Phyllis DiCenzo along with many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Besides his parents and wife, Joe was preceded in death by his daughter and son-in-law, Denise (Robert) Ulozas and two brothers Tony and Nick D’Eramo.

Everyone is invited to the Mass of Christian Burial held on Thursday, January 7, 2021 at 12:45 p.m. at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Basilica, 343 Via Mount Carmel , Youngstown with the Very Rev. Msgr. Michael J. Cariglio officiating.

The family, funeral home and church will be practicing social distancing and proper health protocols. As a social courtesy, please wear a mask or facial covering. If you are unable to attend, the family understands and acknowledges your thoughts and prayers as a tribute to Joe.

Private entombment will take place at Green Haven Memorial Gardens, Canfield with military honors provided by the great men of the Ellsworth VFW. .

Joe’s family wishes to express their sincere appreciation and gratitude to the entire staff at the Assumption Village, especially those working in the COVID Unit and the Intermediate unit. A special and deeply held gratitude to all the staff but especially nurses; Cindy, Nissy, Heather and Paula Merillilo. Because of Paula’s response, Joe was able to hear the voice of his family as we said our good-byes via phone. All provided exceptional care and compassion, but special heartfelt gratitude goes to STNA AL, who Joe looked forward to seeing and trusted as his “buddy”.

In lieu of flowers material contributions can be made in Joe’s name to the Second Harvest Food Bank, 2805 Salt Springs Rd., Youngstown, Ohio 44509.

Arrangements are being handled by the Rossi & Santucci Funeral Home.

