YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joseph Santangelo, Sr., 92, of Youngstown, passed away early Friday morning, December 2, 2022.

He was born May 7, 1930 in Youngstown, the son of Claude and Mary (Polifrone) Santangelo and was a lifelong area resident.

Joe was proud to have grown up on the east side and graduated from East High School as a “Golden Bear”.

Joe was a United States Army Veteran serving during the Korean War and earned the rank of Corporal. He was awarded the following decorations for his service to our country; the Good Conduct Medal and the Army of Occupational Medal.

Upon receiving an Honorable Discharge on December 20, 1952, Joe began a lifelong career of over 50 years as a self-employed carpenter where he was a master tradesman and loved to teach and help others.

He was a member of St. Dominic Church and the Carpenters Union Local 171.

Joe will always be remembered for his hard work ethic, generosity and love he had for his family. He also enjoyed and looked forward to yearly family vacations at the beach.

His wife of over 54 years and the love of his life, the former Freda M. Miller whom he married on September 13, 1968 passed away on November 14, 2022.

Joe will always be remembered by his children, Karen (Larry) Shaffer of Poland, Joseph, Jr. (Joanie) Santangelo of Boardman, Daniel (Desiree) Santangelo of Poland and Claudia (Greg) Swantek of Poland; grandchildren, Jesse Shaffer, Dominic, Maximus, Alyson, Alexander and Ava Santangelo and Eric and Emily Swantek; his canine companion, Molly and cat, Mr. Kittie, along with many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Besides his parents and wife, Joseph was preceded in death by two sisters, Josephine Hooper and Mary Santangelo and his three brothers, Perry, Dominic and Vincent “Jimmy” Santangelo.

Family and friends may visit and pay tribute to Joe on Saturday, December 10, 2022 from 4:00 – 5:55 p.m. at the Rossi & Santucci Funeral Home, 4221 Market Street, Boardman where a funeral service will take place at 6:00 p.m.

Burial will take place at Calvary Cemetery, Youngstown.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Joe’s name to Alzheimer’s Association Greater East Ohio Chapter, 3711 Starr Centre Drive, Suite 4, Canfield, OH 44406.

