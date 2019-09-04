Joseph S. “Chunch” Luchison, Jr., Youngstown, Ohio – Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – There will be a Mass of Christian Burial held on Friday, September 6, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at St. Dominic Church, 77 E. Lucius Avenue, Youngstown, preceded by a 12:30 p.m. prayer service held at the Rossi & Santucci Funeral Home, 4221 Market Street, Boardman, for Joseph S. Luchison of Youngstown, who passed away Monday afternoon, September 2, 2019 with his loving family by his side.

Joe will always be remembered as being a loving husband, father, brother, uncle and friend. He was giving, accepting and kind and his soft nature and smile always stood out to everyone he met.

He was born in Youngstown, the son of Joseph S., Sr. and Assuntina Rosa (Gaudio) Luchison and was a lifelong area resident.

Joe graduated from North High School where he excelled in football and was a letterman. He earned ‘All-State Football for Pennsylvania’ and received two Meritorious Service Awards for his accomplishments in football and leadership. He also attended Kent State University.

Joe was a proud Untied States Army Veteran earning the rank of Specialist and his military occupation was medic, followed by managing an Enlisted Officers Club while stationed in Schwäbisch Gmünd, Germany. He was awarded the Good Conduct Medal and the Sharpshooter Rifleman’s Medal for his service to our country.

He was owner of Joseph S. Luchison & Company, Inc. for over 40 years where he specialized in accounting and tax services for local business clients.

Joe was a member of St. Dominic Church and the Youngstown Morra League. He also belonged to the “Lunch Group” where he had many exciting conversations and always looked forward to enjoying the camaraderie of all of his friends in the group.

Joe had many passions throughout his life. His most-loved were cooking and barbecueing, socializing at family gatherings and spending weekends boating at Conneaut Lake and teaching everyone to water ski.

Joe leaves behind to hold onto his memories, his wife of over 55 years, the former Nancy K. Sandy, whom he married May 23, 1964 at Immaculate Conception Church; a son, Joseph S. Luchison III of Somerville, Massachusetts; a brother, Vincent (Josephine) Luchison of Lake Milton and a sister, Mary Rose Giancola of Strongsville along with many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousin and friends.

Besides his parents, Joseph was preceded in death by a brother, Louis R. Luchisan.

Family and friends may pay their respects on Thursday, September 5, 2019, from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the Rossi & Santucci Funeral Home, 4221 Market Street, Boardman.

Burial will take place at Calvary Cemetery, Youngstown.

Family and friends may visit www.rossisantuccifh.com to sign the guest book and send condolences to Joseph’s family.

