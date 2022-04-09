YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Yousef “Joseph” R. Khoury of Youngstown passed away peacefully with his loving family by his side on Thursday, April 7, 2022.

Joe was born on March 2, 1954 in Kafarhay Batroun, Lebanon, the son of Rameh and Linda (Morkos) Khoury.

At the age of 20 Joseph immigrated to America. He settled in the Youngstown area where he owned and operated many local businesses throughout his life.

Joe was a religious man of great faith and was a devoted member of Saint Maron Church where he spent much of his time volunteering and participating in many church activities.

Joe lived life to the fullest through simple pleasures. He enjoyed spending time outside whether it was planting flowers, gardening or mowing the lawn. He was proud of his Lebanese heritage and loved cooking and eating the traditional foods. Most of all, he loved nothing more than being with his friends and family, especially his youngest grandson, Dominic. Joe was a man who never met a stranger, to know him was to love him. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

He leaves behind to cherish his memory his daughter, Linda Khoury of Florida; his son Joseph (Amanda) Khoury and his grandchildren, Anthony, Michael, Dominic and Aubrey.

He is survived by a sister, Nouha Daoud; sister-in-law, Charmaine Mike; brother-in-law, Michael Kermec; a special uncle, Badih Khoury; aunts, Nasta (George) Khoury and Hboos Maroun and several nieces and nephews who he loved dearly.

He also leaves behind his loving companion of many years, Elaine Lawson; her children, Jerry Lawson and Patsy Tringhese and her grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Alan Mike; sister, Susan Kermec; brother-in-law, Hanna Daoud; uncle and aunt, Wadih “Woody” (Theresa) Mike and nephew, Alan Joseph Mike.

Family and friends may pay their respects on Tuesday morning, April 12, 2022 from 10:00 – 10:50 a.m. at St. Maron Maronite Church, 1555 South Meridian Road, Youngstown, OH 44511.

There will be a Divine Liturgy of Christian Burial held on Tuesday, April 12, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. with Father Tony Massad as officiant. The funeral will also be livestreamed on St. Maron’s Facebook page for those who are unable to attend the services in person.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the professional care of the Rossi & Santucci Funeral Home, 4221 Market Street, Boardman, OH 44512.

