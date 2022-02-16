AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joseph Patrick Gorman, Jr., 80, of Austintown, passed away on Monday, February 14, 2022, at Briarfield Manor with his loving family by his side.

Joe will always be remembered for his smile, strong work ethic, sense of humor and generosity amongst so many other wonderful characteristics.

He was born June 16, 1941 in Youngstown, the eldest of four children to Joseph P., Sr. and Anna Marie (Lucas) Gorman and was a lifelong area resident.

His premature gray hair caused his daughters to call him the “Silver Fox”. Joe was a true fighter and was a 23-year pancreatic cancer survivor along with defeating several other cancers.

Joe graduated from St. Brendan and Ursuline High School and then continued his education by earning his Bachelor of History Degree from Youngstown State University. Joe was led to serve as former President and member of the Mahoning Valley Civil War Roundtable. He pursued his love of history by attending the over 60 classes at YSU.

Joe became an Administrative Assistant at the Mahoning County Mental Health Board. His empathy for the mentally ill and those individuals with special needs compelled him to assist with the passing of levies that would fund services in the community. His efforts were recognized in 2003 when he received a certificate of appreciation for his contributions to the passage of that year’s Mental Health Board levy. Also in 2013, he was presented the Mahoning County Mental Health Advocacy Award and during that same year, he was honored for his work on the board of Catholic Charities, receiving the Voice of Hope Award.

As technology became more accepted, Joe was trained in Computer Science. He was a pioneer in that field and assisted the Youngstown Water Department by initiating computerized billing.

Joe’s love of the arts helped him to participate for more than 50 years in the choirs at St. Brendan and St. Angela Merici. He shared his love of poetry with Goodwill’s Radio Reading Service. Joe was a former Treasurer of St. Vincent De Paul and was still an active volunteer at their food pantry.

He developed an interest and respect for politics. His roles in that process led him to become manager, advisor and treasurer, supporting the campaigns of those seeking local and political offices. He served as Treasurer of the Democratic and Executive Committee for 16 years. In 2013, he was inducted into the Mahoning County Democratic Party Hall of Fame. He was also treasurer for the Mahoning County Riverboat Captain’s Club.

Joe had many passions throughout this life. He was a lifelong fan of the Cleveland Indians, Browns, Cavaliers and the Ohio State Buckeyes. Joe enjoyed being a member of the Downtowners and the Lunch Bunch which enabled him to continue fostering friendships and socializing.

He leaves to hold onto his memories his wife of over 56 years and the love of his life, the former Denise Fitzgerald whom he married on August 21, 1965; his children, Joseph T. Gorman of Cortland, Lisa (William) Tisone of Hudson and Maureen (Scott) Stenglein of Austintown; his seven beloved grandchildren whom he adored, Valerie Tisone, Nick Tisone, Rachel Gorman, Stephen Gorman, Elizabeth Gorman, Shannon Stenglein and Brendan Stenglein; a brother, Thomas (Denise) Gorman and two sisters, Diane (Budne) Reinke and Peggy Reed, along with numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Besides his parents, Joe was preceded in death by his daughter, Kerry Denise Yoder; a granddaughter, Alexis Gorman and brother-in-law, Edgar Reed.

Family and friends may pay their respects to Joe on Friday, February 18, 2022 from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the Rossi & Santucci Funeral Home, 4221 Market Street, Boardman and on Saturday morning, February 19, 2022 from 9:00 – 9:55 a.m. at St. Angela Merici Parish-Sacred Heart Church, 397 S. Jackson Street, Youngstown.

There will be a Mass of Christian Burial held on Saturday, February 19, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. at the church with Father Kevin Peters as officiant.

Burial will take place at Resurrection Cemetery, Austintown.

Joe’s family would like to express their sincere gratitude and give special thanks to the entire staff of Briarfield Manor, Dr. James Enyeart and his staff, Dr. Sudhir Nallapaneni and Dr. R. Matthew Walsh, for all the care and compassion shown to Joe throughout this difficult time.

In lieu of flowers, material contributions may be made in Joe’s name to St. Angela Merici Parish, 397 S. Jackson Street, Youngstown, OH 44506 or St. Vincent De Paul Food Pantry, 317 Via Mt. Carmel, Youngstown, OH 44515.

