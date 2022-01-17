GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dr. Joseph P. Amon, 74 of Girard, passed away unexpectedly but peacefully at his residence, Thursday, January 13, 2022.

People have said “you couldn’t help but like him,” which is true of so many across the miles, young and old. He was generous to many, he had an enthusiastic sense of humor and always, always, always had a story to tell. He loved to make people laugh even if he poked fun at himself.

He was born on May 31, 1947 in Youngstown, the son of Peter and Tressa (Maiorana) Amon and was a resident of the area most of his life.

Joe was a graduate of Ursuline High School class of 1965 and then earned a bachelor’s degree in 1969 from John Carroll University in Biology and Chemistry. Joe continued his education at the Chicago College of Osteopathic Medicine where he earned his medical degree as a doctor of osteopathy.

His specialty was emergency medicine and he began his career at Deaconess Hospital in Cleveland, Ohio. He was a partner in the setup of several walk in Emergency Medical Clinics also in the Cleveland area. In the 1990’s, Joe switched his attention to the area of Medical Malpractice. He collaborated with many attorneys locally and throughout the country on legal matters relating to malpractice until the time of his passing. The most important thing to him was always helping his patients and clients. He absolutely loved his career and the people he worked with.

Joe had many passions in life besides his business. He was still learning, he loved to read about medicine and history, his mind was sharp and like a sponge. He was competitive playing basketball in his younger years and enjoyed golf. He watched any kind of sport on tv, but loved those Cleveland Indians!

Family left to cherish his memories are his son Joseph P. Amon Jr of New York City, a daughter Sophia Pozzuoli of Austintown, a brother Paul J. (Melinda) Amon of Boardman and his five nephews Jake, Nicholas, Thomas, Joseph and James, Kerry Amon with whom he remained close and his best girl Cricket his dog.

Joe was preceded in death by his parents and his first wife the former Patricia Blott.

Family and friends may pay their respects to Joe on Wednesday, January 19,2022 from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the Rossi & Santucci Funeral Home, 4221 Market St., Boardman.

There will be a prayer service held on Thursday, January 20, 2022, at 9:15 a.m. at the Rossi & Santucci Funeral Home, Boardman followed by a Mass of Christian Burial held at 10:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Basilica, 343 Via Mount Carmel, Youngstown, with the Very Rev. Msgr. Michael J. Cariglio officiating.

Burial will take place at Calvary Cemetery, Youngstown.

Masks are encouraged, but optional at all services.

In lieu of flowers, material contributions can be made to one of Joe’s favorite charities St. Jude Children’s Hospital 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tennessee 38105.

